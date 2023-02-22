Waismann Method Urges for Free Narcan Access to Tackle Fentanyl Epidemic

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waismann Method®, the premier rapid detox center in the nation, is calling for free access to Narcan, a lifesaving medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, in response to the growing fentanyl epidemic. The FDA panel will soon be deciding on possibly approving over-the-counter sale of Narcan. However, the medication can still be expensive, making it difficult for those who need it most to access it. Clare Waismann M-RAS/ SUDCC II, the founder of Waismann Method, is urging that Narcan be made available at no cost to all those who need it.

The opioid epidemic has already taken countless lives, and the situation is only getting worse with the influx of deadly illicit fentanyl. Fentanyl has become increasingly prevalent in the drug market, and it is estimated that dozens, if not hundreds, of people are dying every day as a result. Making Narcan readily available and free of cost can be the difference between life and death.

"We need to do everything we can to help those who are at risk of overdose," said Clare Waismann. "By providing free access to Narcan, we are not only helping save lives, but are also promoting a culture of education, awareness, and support which are essential in the fight against this devastating crisis."

Waismann Method is the premier rapid detox center in the nation, based exclusively in Southern California. It was founded in 1998 and named after Clare Waismann, a registered addiction specialist and certified substance abuse counselor. The center is medically directed by world-renowned quadruple board-certified Michael H. Lowenstein M.D. Their team of specialists is committed to providing the most advanced medically assisted treatment options for those struggling with opioid use disorder with the utmost respect and compassionate care, helping patients achieve lasting recovery. Our comprehensive treatment approach includes medical opiate detox, craving management, and emotional support, ensuring a superior level of care and unparalleled results. To learn more, please visit www.opiates.com.

