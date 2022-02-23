WAIV's new SoundAlertSystem GPS Tracker Resolves Safety Concerns in the Boat Rental and Boat Sharing Economy

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WAIV Technologies, the groundbreaking San Diego-based startup, has been focusing their research and development efforts on helping boat and jet ski rental companies improve their fleet management operations.

Last year, WAIV launched their WAIV XStream GPS tracking system , which allows boat rental operators to track each trip and improve staff organization, while making the customer experience better as well.

WAIV - The intelligent rental fleet

WAIV doesn't just connect a boat to an app. WAIV creates a synchronized team-fleet operation by connecting the entire boat rental team with all boats in the fleet, regardless of the type or brand. From jet-skis to cruisers, and from the site manager to dock hand.

Today, the California-based tech company launched the next generation of XStream, the SoundAlertSystem. The SoundAlertSystem is equipped with a game-changing siren system.

A major part of the day-to-day for boat rental companies is making sure that their fleet is safe, and that their customers are following the rules. This can be extremely difficult when the staff isn't directly overseeing the renter's journey. Even with traditional GPS systems, it's difficult to communicate with the customers without creating a lot of friction.

The SoundAlertSystem resolves this concern by automatically alerting the renters when they go over the speed limit or when they enter into a no-go zone. Boat rental operators get to track every trip and receive alerts when the boat is approaching the dock. The system also includes alerts for various types of events, like capsizing or inverting.

Unlike similar products, WAIV is extremely easy to install and use, and it was made in the USA specifically to help boat rental companies. The CEO's deep experience in boating heavily influences the company's mission. All with the goal of helping boat rental companies grow more easily.

"I've been engaged in sailing, surfing and other water sport activities my entire life. I've noticed a clear need in the market for improving safety and reducing stress for boat rental operators. These businesses work hard to provide a great experience to their customers, they should be able to run their operations more easily" said Magnus Berggren, the founder and president of WAIV Technologies.

According to Berggren, the idea to create WAIV was born in 2015 when he wanted to be able to track the location of his 9-year-old son who was participating in youth sailing school and surf school. He built the initial version in his garage in San Diego, and the product quickly became a hit with local boat rental operators.

In a short period of time, WAIV positioned itself as the innovative tech leader in the boat rental space. Numerous testimonials of boat rental operators demonstrate the impact of WAIV's solutions on their businesses. Moving forward, WAIV plans to continue their research and development efforts to further improve the lives of boat rental operators all over the world.

ABOUT WAIV TECHNOLOGIES

WAIV is a San Diego-based technology company specializing in creating innovative fleet management solutions for boat and jet ski rental businesses. Unlike classic GPS tracking systems, WAIV designs the products specifically for boat rental operators. Making it easy for operators to run and grow their businesses without unnecessary risk and without stress. Learn more at www.waiv.ai

Please visit our Media Kit page for additional photos and art work.

https://waiv.ai/media-kit

For immediate release

Contact: Dan Kerchum

Phone: +1 (858) 935.4485

Email: [email protected]il4pr.com

SOURCE WAIV Technologies