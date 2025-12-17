Wake Forest University Selects AllCampus to Expand Online Master of Legal Studies Program

Innovative 30-credit degree delivers rigorous, flexible legal education for working professionals across numerous industries

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllCampus , a leading higher education strategic partner helping top universities and employers solve their biggest academic program and workplace benefit challenges, today announced a new collaboration with Wake Forest University School of Law to support its online Master of Legal Studies (MLS) program. The program is designed to equip professionals across a variety of industries with practical legal knowledge, compliance expertise, and the confidence to navigate complex regulatory environments without disrupting their careers.

The 30-credit program is structured for part-time study and offers flexible online courses taught by Wake Forest Law faculty. Students gain immediately applicable skills and deep legal understanding, choosing from customizable learning paths in Business Law and Compliance , Health Law and Policy, Human Resources , Financial Services or a general track .

"By partnering with Wake Forest, we're empowering professionals to expand their understanding of the law in a way that fits their careers," said Joe Diamond, CEO at AllCampus. "We're proud that Wake Forest selected AllCampus following a competitive review process, recognizing the strength of our flexible model and our proven ability to grow high-quality online programs authentically."

Wake Forest's online MLS provides a career-focused curriculum tailored for non-lawyers seeking to strengthen their ability to interpret and apply legal concepts in their workplaces. With competitive tuition and asynchronous learning, the program offers a prestigious education with a strong return on investment.

"At Wake Forest Law, we're committed to making high-quality legal education accessible to professionals across industries," said Adam Landreth, Assistant Dean for Online Programs at Wake Forest University School of Law. "Through our partnership with AllCampus, we're extending the reach of our faculty's expertise and providing learners with the tools to navigate the legal and regulatory challenges that shape today's business landscape."

The program offers flexible online learning, with 100% asynchronous courses designed to accommodate the schedules of working professionals. Offering significant value for the cost, the program provides entry to a highly regarded legal education that helps students advance their careers.

