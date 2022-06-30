Wake Up and Take Notice: We Are Losing Our Rights and Protections

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reporter Newsletter is a service of Access Ready Inc. which is an independent, non-profit, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting a policy of inclusion and accessibility of information and communications technology (ICT).

Friday's overturning of Roe V. Wade will have devastating consequences for people with disabilities and other marginalized communities. Read More .

The Big Story

VAN HOLLEN, DUCKWORTH, DURBIN CALL ON DOJ TO ENSURE GOVERNMENT WEBSITES COMPLY WITH THE ADA.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT COMMEMORATES THE ANNIVERSARY OF OLMSTEAD V. L.C.

Twenty-three years ago today, the Supreme Court decided Olmstead v. L.C., a landmark case interpreting the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Business Accessibility

LACK OF INTERNET, WEB ACCESSIBILITY HARM EMPLOYMENT FOR DISABLED

Disparities in access to the internet and accessible websites is driving a gap in employment rates for people with disabilities, even as the prevalence of remote working opportunities has opened the door for them.

'ACCESSIBILITY IS A JOURNEY': A DEI EXPERT ON DISABILITY RIGHTS.

Read More .

ARE INCLUSION EFFORTS A WASTE OF TIME AND MONEY? 4 LESSONS FROM LEGO THAT SPOTLIGHT D.E.I. DONE RIGHT.

Current Legal Actions

WEBSITE ACCESSIBILITY PLAINTIFF LOSES AFTER FEDERAL TRIAL ON STANDING AND OTHER GROUNDS.

PERNOD RICARD CLASS ACTION CLAIMS WEBSITE INACCESSIBLE TO VISUALLY IMPAIRED, BLIND.

OLE SMOKY DISTILLERY CLASS ACTION ALLEGES WEBSITE NOT ACCESSIBLE TO BLIND, VISUALLY IMPAIRED

ALCOHOL SUPPLIERS HIT WITH ADA WEBSITE ACCESSIBILITY LAWSUITS.

ACCESSIBILITY CLASS ACTIONS ALLEGE MANY MAJOR WEBSITES VIOLATE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT.

VISIONWORKS, DR. SCHOLL'S CLASS ACTIONS CLAIM WEBSITES NOT ACCESSIBLE TO VISUALLY IMPAIRED, BLIND.

DUNGAREES CLASS ACTION CLAIMS WEBSITE INACCESSIBLE TO BLIND, VISUALLY IMPAIRED.

ROBLES V. DOMINO'S SETTLES AFTER SIX YEARS OF LITIGATION

ADA CLASS ACTIONS ALLEGE WEBSITES INACCESSIBLE TO BLIND, VISUALLY IMPAIRED CONSUMERS

NIKE HIT WITH SOUTH FLORIDA WEBSITE ACCESSIBILITY SUIT.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FINDS MAINE IN VIOLATION OF ADA FOR OVER-INSTITUTIONALIZATION OF CHILDREN WITH DISABILITIES.

Election Accessibility

5 DISABILITY ISSUE QUESTIONS TO ASK STATE AND LOCAL MIDTERM ELECTION CANDIDATES

People with disabilities have strong reasons to focus on Midterm Elections, and not just Congressional candidates, or control of the House and Senate. Disability activism may not be the most visible cause in American life, but it is still a vast and complex movement, with many urgent and long-term priorities. The highest profile disability activism tends to focus on national politics, especially the activities of Congress and the White House. There are logical reasons for this.

Read More .

TASK FORCE WILL STUDY VOTING RIGHTS FOR LOUISIANA'S DISABLED PEOPLE.

Read More .

ARGYLE TEEN WINS GOLD WITH U.S. DEAF SOCCER TEAM.

A TRIUMPH FOR THE BLIND COMMUNITY

FOR THE FIRST TIME, A VISUALLY IMPAIRED CAST PERFORMS 'THE BRAILLE LEGACY' MUSICAL.

Government Spotlight

LAWMAKERS URGE VA TO PROVIDE MORE INFORMATION ABOUT ACCESSIBILITY TO ITS WEBSITES FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES.

MORE THAN 30 YEARS AFTER ADA, CITIES FAIL TO BE ACCESSIBLE.

BONE V. UNC HEALTH AS A MICROCOSM OF THE GREATER ISSUE OF HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORDS ACCESSIBILITY.

STUDY: HERPES ZOSTER IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED RISK OF DEMENTIA.

Technology Spotlight

TOP TECH TIDBITS FOR JUNE 23 2022.

Read More .

