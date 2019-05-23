Wake Up To 'Morning Glory:' EWTN Radio's Newest Talk Show

"I began listening to 'Morning Glory' this past fall," said one listener. "You folks have helped me to become so much more thoughtful about eternity and our purpose here on earth." The hosts also hear from people of other faiths: "I am not Catholic; however, your daily witness is helping me get closer every day to converting," said another listener.

If you missed "Morning Glory" in the past few weeks, you missed discussions on saints with a sense of humor, what our resurrected bodies will look like, why humility isn't humiliating, the story of an unlikely sinner on death row who became a saint, how to get the graces of Divine Mercy Sunday, and more. In addition, the team discussed themes in Catholic books, from avoiding rash judgment and slander to advice about how to stay out of trouble in daily conversations.

Miss an episode? No problem! All episodes are archived at https://ewtnmorningglory.com/.

So join the "Morning Glory" team every morning – and take a deeper dive into the Catholic Faith. "Morning Glory" – it's not your typical morning show.

EWTN Global Catholic Network, in its 38th year, is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN's 11 TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 300 million television households in more than 145 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the largest Catholic websites in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper, and several global news wire services; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

