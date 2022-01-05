WAKE UP TO TOASTED BREAKFAST THIS WINTER AT THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF®

For the New Year and to pair with warm and toasty food items, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is offering its Lightened beverages as a guilt-free option. Less sweet offerings of guest favorite beverages, paired with warm, delicious food items, offer an elevated breakfast experience – whether on the way to work, working from home, or just a daily breakfast treat.

"We are excited for our guests to enjoy the new toasted breakfast menu items at 'The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®'," said Paul Diver, Vice President of Marketing, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand*. "This new elevated taste delivered at breakfast will cater to our guest's discerning expectations, and our food items along with our Lightened beverages are the perfect pairing to satiate all the breakfast whims this winter."

The new winter menu offerings include:

Beyond Breakfast Sausage® Sandwich: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's first plant-based meat breakfast sandwich that features cage-free egg, provolone cheese, & Beyond Breakfast Sausage on an English muffin.

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese English Muffin: Crispy bacon and fried egg topped with melted cheddar cheese on a toasted English muffin.

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito: Fluffy scrambled eggs with Mexican-spiced Chorizo, potatoes, melted pepper jack cheese and fire roasted tomato salsa rolled in a crisp flour tortilla.

Lightened Vanilla Latte and Iced Vanilla Latte: Customized to be a touch less sweet, the Lightened Vanilla Latte combines freshly pulled shots of espresso with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's French Deluxe™ Vanilla powder and nonfat steamed milk.

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com .

