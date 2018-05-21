Wakefield-Vette Honors Digi-Key with Distributor Award "In Recognition of Highest NPI Revenue Growth"

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was recognized with Wakefield-Vette's Distributor Award "In Recognition of Highest NPI Revenue Growth" at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.

The award was presented by Jonathan Joiner, Distribution & Marketing Manager at Wakefield-Vette and given to Bruce Olson, Technology Business Manager and Randy Horien, Partnership Marketing Manager at Digi-Key.

Wakefield-Vette Presents Digi-Key with Distributor Award “In Recognition of Highest NPI Revenue Growth”

Established in 1957, Wakefield Engineering designs efficient, affordable and reliable thermal management solutions for a diverse range of commercial, industrial, and military markets. Recognized as a worldwide leader, Wakefield Engineering has grown with the market while expanding into others, responding to technological advances and anticipating industry demands.

Wakefield-Vette's broad portfolio of thermal management products including heatsinks, card guides, racks, accessories, and more is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Wakefield-Vette products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

