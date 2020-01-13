WakeMed Health & Hospitals Selects Health Catalyst to Transform Healthcare Delivery through Centralized Data and Analytics

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that WakeMed Health & Hospitals (WakeMed) will implement Health Catalyst's Data Operating System (DOS™) and Rapid Response Analytics (RRA) solution which will assist WakeMed in providing efficient, quality care across the Raleigh, N.C.-based health system.

With one million patient visits each year, WakeMed is the largest provider of care in Wake County and home to three full-service, acute care hospitals as well as a dedicated Heart Center, Children's Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital and other specialty facilities and physician practices.

WakeMed will use DOS technology, a data-first, analytics and application platform, to capture and map raw data into meaningful, actionable insights. Health Catalyst's RRA solution is a collection of analytics infrastructure tools that allow analytics teams to integrate and customize data, logic and algorithms.

"Health Catalyst's cloud-based technology platform will help us improve our patient quality outcomes by providing timely, critical data to our clinical and leadership teams," said Rick Carrico, WakeMed executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer. "The company's commitment to the achievement of our mutually set outcomes and improvement goals speak volumes about the team's dedication to delivering curated, accurate and impactful data to transform healthcare."

Health Catalyst will work across the WakeMed ecosystem to manage a vast amount of critical data and deliver real-time insights and support within existing clinic, administrative and other health provider workflows.

"Our collaboration with Health Catalyst aligns with WakeMed's efforts to accelerate innovation and support positive health outcomes for our many patients, families and communities by providing the right information, at the right time, in the right place," said Chris DeRienzo, senior vice president and Chief Quality & Medical Staff Officer for WakeMed. "I've seen firsthand how powerful the right analytics can be in the hands of a team committed to driving continuous improvement, and we couldn't be more excited about starting that work today."

"Our partnership with WakeMed, a nationally recognized, private, not-for-profit healthcare organization, is critical to the ongoing superior quality of care being provided across the state," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We are honored that WakeMed has entrusted Health Catalyst as its partner in this transformational initiative. We believe our data, analytics and services solution aligns nicely to 'The Wake Way,' a strong culture committed to going above and beyond to help patients."

About WakeMed Health & Hospitals

Serving the community since 1961, WakeMed is a nationally recognized, private, not-for-profit health system founded and based in Raleigh, N.C. The largest health system in Wake County, WakeMed exists to improve the health and well-being of our community by providing outstanding, compassionate, patient- and family-centered care to all. The 941-bed system comprises a network of facilities throughout the Triangle area, including three full-service hospitals, all delivering health and wellness care and innovative services that bring added value to the communities we serve. WakeMed is a leader in heart and vascular care, women's and children's services, emergency medicine and trauma care, physical rehabilitation, orthopaedics and neurosciences. Specialty facilities include the WakeMed Heart Center, a dedicated Children's Hospital and Children's Emergency Department, Women's Pavilion and Birthplace, Women's Hospital at WakeMed North, WakeMed Rehabilitation Hospital and Wake County's only Level I Trauma Center. WakeMed's team of more than 9,700 employees, 1,500 volunteers, 1,300 affiliated physicians and 525 employed physicians and providers represent the best minds and the biggest hearts to ensure the finest quality in health care and community health. For more information, visit www.wakemed.org or follow WakeMed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Kristen Berry

healthcatalyst@we-worldwide.com

617-234-4123

WakeMed Media Contact:

Kristin Kelly

krkelly@wakemed.org

919-350-5921

SOURCE Health Catalyst

Related Links

http://www.healthcatalyst.com

