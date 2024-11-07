Walbridge Climbs Higher in Several Sectors on the Engineering News Record Top 400 Contractors List

DETROIT, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walbridge, a leading full-service construction company, ranked No. 21 on the Engineering News Record (ENR) Top 400 Contractors list – advancing 13 spots from last year. The ENR Top 400 list is an annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based general contractors, both public and private, according to 2023 construction revenue.

Walbridge is the No. 1 contractor in automotive plant construction – a position it's held since 2020. The company increased its rankings in several other sectors, advancing to the No. 1 spot for manufacturing (from No. 2 in 2023), No. 11 for data centers (from No. 12 in 2023), and No. 14 for telecommunications construction (from No. 15 in 2023).

"Our improved rankings on ENR's Top 400 list highlights the outstanding performance of our team members and industry partners, and the continued trust our customers place in us to deliver their most innovative construction projects on time and on budget," said Walbridge CEO Mike Haller. "We look forward to improving our position on the list and in the sectors we serve as we continue to develop our team and position them for future growth."

Haller attributes the company's impressive revenue growth to an increase in projects in several of its core markets over the past five years and the teams' ability to successfully manage and deliver several mega-projects.

About Walbridge

Walbridge is one of America's largest privately held construction companies founded in Detroit in 1916. The company offers construction management, engineering, and real estate services for customers in manufacturing, hyperscale data centers, automotive, defense, higher education, health care, and government. Walbridge employs more than 1,500 professionals in North America. Visit www.walbridge.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

