Walbridge Expands Real Estate Services Group with Addition of Site Selection Principal

Greg Burkart supports customers with identifying viable sites to onshore business or expand their U.S. footprint

DETROIT, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walbridge, a leading full-service construction company, appointed Greg Burkart, principal, Site Selection services within its Real Estate Services Group. He reports to Walbridge Executive Vice President Randy Abdallah.

In his new role, Burkart leads the development and growth of Walbridge's Site Selection services where he works closely with existing and new customers interested in onshoring business from overseas or expanding their national footprint. Burkart's extensive site selection experience coupled with Walbridge's world-class design and construction expertise allows the team to identify the best location based on current market data and leading industry trends.

Burkart is also responsible for securing new customers in emerging markets and developing relationships with various state and regional economic development agencies. He collaborates frequently with industry veteran and long-time Walbridge consultant Dennis Cuneo, leveraging his expertise in government relations and incentive negotiations.

According to a 2024 report issued by the Site Selection Guild, 87 percent of Guild members strongly agree that resource shortages (such as land, labor and utilities) have challenged or compromised project timelines.

"Our Real Estate team supports customers with a variety of services and offers practical and actionable advice throughout the process – from identifying and assessing sites for construction readiness, workforce availability and utility capacity to incentive negotiations and compliance," said Walbridge President John Rakolta, III. "We ease the burden of finding a site that meets our customer's specific project needs while helping to reduce time to build and development costs."

An entrepreneurial attorney and skilled economic developer, Burkart has more than 25 years of site selection experience partnering with the public sector to benefit communities and corporate clients and has direct experience in 46 states as well as Latin America and Europe. Most recently, he was executive vice president of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership leading economic development operations. Prior to that, Burkart was the managing director and practice lead for Site Selection & Incentives Advisory Services at Kroll, LLC.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala., and a Juris Doctorate from the St. Louis University School of Law in Mo. Burkart was co-chair of the Site Selectors' Guild Credentialing Task Force, a member of the Institute for Professionals in Taxation, an adjunct faculty member at Michigan State University and past president of the Detroit Chapter of the Federalist Society.

About Walbridge

Walbridge is one of America's largest privately held construction companies founded in Detroit in 1916. The company offers construction management, engineering, and real estate services for customers in manufacturing, hyperscale data centers, automotive, defense, higher education, health care, and government. Walbridge employs more than 1,500 professionals in North America. Visit www.walbridge.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

