Walbridge Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

DETROIT, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walbridge is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2026 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private* and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies.

The 2026 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance. This year's class is making bold investments in digital transformation, including AI capabilities, and demonstrates the ability to drive sustainable growth and maintain resilience during times of volatility. These organizations are built on a foundation of trust and reflect a sense of purpose that fosters connections with their employees, customers, and communities.

Walbridge also earned the distinction of Gold Honoree — companies that have been recognized as a Best Managed Company for four to six years — reflecting consistent achievement and a commitment to ongoing development and growth.

"Being named a 2026 Best Managed Company for the sixth consecutive year is a significant accomplishment that speaks to the heart of our organization: our people," said Walbridge President John Rakolta III. "Our success has always been built on the well-being and growth of our team members. When they are given the opportunity to lead and the support to succeed, they continue to exceed our customers' expectations. This recognition reflects who we are as a team – collaborative, committed to each other, and always looking for ways to help our people grow and thrive."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of independent judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture, and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent evaluation process. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Walbridge

Walbridge is one of America's largest privately held construction companies founded in Detroit in 1916. The company offers construction management, engineering, and real estate services for customers in manufacturing, hyperscale data centers, automotive, defense, higher education, health care, and government. Walbridge employs more than 1,500 professionals in North America. Visit www.walbridge.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

SOURCE Walbridge