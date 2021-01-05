WALCO Funding selects Input 1 as its Servicing and Technology Partner

"We have more than 3 decades of experience in the warranty and extended service contract financing business. In launching WALCO, our latest enterprise in this space, we knew that we had to be better than the rest. We have to make the funding process for our dealers and administrators simple and fast. We need to deliver responsive service with great attention to detail. It was also a requirement that we provide a technology platform that was established, safe, and secure. With Input 1, a trusted solutions provider of ours for many years, we have a scalable platform that solidifies our ability to grow substantially with our customers," said Paul Walder, President of WALCO.

"We are very pleased to have been selected by the WALCO team to once again be a trusted provider of technology and services for their warranty financing business. Paul and his team have a demonstrated great success in this industry, yielding rapid and significant growth. With that growth curve comes the need for stable and secure technology-enabled services. We are excited to once again to help them reach the pinnacle of their industry by delivering that essential technology coupled with disciplined operational services," said Todd Greenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Input 1.

About WALCO Funding

WALCO Funding is the trusted source of payment plans for experienced marketers, dealers, and administrators in the automotive and home industries. We strive to create successful partnerships by providing payment plans and strategic funding, which allow our partners to focus on selling service contracts to their customers.

About Input 1

Since 1984, Input 1 has provided digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and specialty finance companies located throughout North America. The company's insurance software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

