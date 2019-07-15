Walden University Receives CAEP Accreditation

MINNEAPOLIS, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden University has achieved accreditation from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP), the sole nationally recognized accrediting body for educator preparation. Of approximately 1,200 educator preparation programs in the United States, fewer than 250 have earned this distinction.

"Accreditation status is one of the most important decision-making factors for students," says Dr. Ward Ulmer, president of Walden. "Adding CAEP accreditation to the many others we have earned shows our adherence to the highest education standards and rigorous academic review."

CAEP accreditation covers Walden's initial teacher preparation programs, the BS in Elementary Education and Master of Arts in Teaching with a specialization in Special Education. It also covers Walden's advanced educator preparation programs, the MS in Education with a specialization in Educational Leadership and Administration and EdS in Educational Leadership and Administration.

The three graduate programs also achieved national recognition from CAEP Specialized Professional Associations, which define what educators need to know and be able to do to begin teaching or serving in school leadership. Walden's MAT with a Special Education specialization was recognized by the Council for Exceptional Children, and its MSEd with an Educational Leadership and Administration specialization and EdS in Educational Leadership and Administration programs were recognized by the Educational Leadership Constituent Council.

"CAEP accreditation underscores Walden's commitment to preparing high-caliber educators who have the critical knowledge, skills and dispositions to be effective," says Dr. Marilyn Powell, vice provost of the Richard W. Riley College of Education and Leadership. "This national accreditation demonstrates our excellence in the areas of content and pedagogy, clinical experiences, selectivity, program impact and capacity for continuous improvement."

The Richard W. Riley College of Education and Leadership is named for the former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education and counts more than 150 state teachers of the years among its over 65,000 students and alumni. The Riley College offers a full range of programs from teacher preparation to doctoral degrees that connect educators with nationally recognized experts, policymakers and scholar-practitioners who are influencing the future of education.

