Walden University's Bachelor of Social Work Program Receives CSWE Accreditation

MINNEAPOLIS, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden University is pleased to announce its online Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) program has received accreditation by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE), the national association representing social work education in the United States. CSWE's Commission on Accreditation is responsible for developing accreditation standards that define competent preparation for professional social workers and ensuring that social work programs meet these standards.

"The CSWE accreditation for Walden's Bachelor of Social Work program is a testament to the quality of education we provide aspiring social workers, a clear sign that our faculty are appropriately trained and the coursework, assessments and criteria for graduation meet the high standards set for success in the field," says Dr. Savitri Dixon-Saxon, vice provost of Walden's College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. "This significant accreditation provides students with the confidence that they are receiving the necessary support and resources throughout their program and a quality education in a convenient format that fits their busy lives."

Walden's BSW program is designed for working professionals who want to channel their passion for social change into a rewarding career serving those in need. With an emphasis on case management, treatment planning and crisis intervention, the program features a face-to-face skills lab through a four-day, in-person experience led by academic practitioners and experts in the field. In addition to a field practice sequence, the program integrates cutting-edge virtual reality experiences that simulate the difficult scenarios social workers might encounter in the field.

"It allows for students to learn in a safe, yet realistic environment, without putting them or those they are trying to help in harm's way," says Dr. Dixon-Saxon. "It's important to prepare students for various settings in social work that can be highly challenging and stressful."

In addition to the BSW, Walden's Master of Social Work (MSW) program is accredited by CSWE. Walden's Barbara Solomon School of Social Work and Human Services also offers a BS in Human Services, MS in Human and Social Services, Doctor of Social Work (DSW), PhD in Social Work and PhD in Human and Social Services.

