Waldo's Dollar Mart Streamlines Retail Operations with Oracle Cloud

Retailer unifies business processes to support agility, reliability, and growth with Oracle's finance and retail cloud solutions

AUSTIN, Texas and LERMA, Mexico, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexican retailer Waldo's Dollar Mart is using Oracle Cloud finance and merchandising applications to manage its complex, multi-format business model while continuing to scale to offer customers more choices in products and buying channels.

Waldo's operates more than 800 grocery and clothing stores throughout Mexico, with many of its clothing options coming from overseas. By continuing to modernize its operations with Oracle Cloud, Waldo's can now improve financial forecasting and make more informed inventory decisions to ensure shoppers have a fresh assortment of items at great prices while supporting its goal of opening approximately 70 new stores a year.

"Having the right tools in place was essential in supporting our diverse retail concepts and ability to meet our aggressive growth strategy," said Laura Andrade Ortega, chief information officer, Waldo's Dollar Mart. "Based on our long history, moving to the cloud with Oracle was the natural choice given the breadth of its portfolio and expertise in retail. Today, we have a fast pace of stores openings on a weekly basis and plan to increase these numbers each month. Oracle Cloud solutions help us to better align data and business processes and give our teams the ability to focus on the most impactful needs of our business while continuing to increase our bottom line and meet customer expectations."

Waldo's went live with Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) in 2020, followed by Oracle Retail Merchandising Cloud Service, Oracle Retail Allocation Cloud Service , Oracle Retail Invoice Matching Cloud Service , Oracle Retail Pricing Cloud Service , and Oracle Warehouse Management – part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) – with no disruption to the business. The retailer is also implementing Oracle Transportation Management in Oracle Cloud SCM.

Moving to the cloud to fuel growth

By moving to Oracle Cloud, Waldo's consolidated and rationalized more than 62 legacy applications and streamlined its distinct business processes across its grocery and clothing operations. By partnering with the Oracle Retail Customer Value team, the retailer continues to improve inventory management, planning, and budgeting processes, equipping its merchandising team with the ability to make better purchasing decisions for customers.

Waldo's now has a consistent user experience and can better manage the legal, regulatory, and corporate complexities of cross-border transactions. They also have the foundation to quickly open new stores to serve the needs of its customers both in physical locations and online.

"Waldo's business model requires an agile operation that provides a great shopping experience for consumers eager for the best deals and a constant flow of unique new finds," said Alex Alt, executive vice president of Retail and Hospitality, Oracle. "Through our continued partnership with Waldo's, we have helped them consolidate applications and information to better serve its current storefronts while scaling to hundreds more with relative ease."

About Waldo's Dollar Mart

Founded in 1999 in Tijuana, Baja California, Waldo's Dollar Mart de México ("Waldo's") has become the most extensive dollar store market line in Mexico with more than 800 points of sale and presence in the whole country through its two-store formats: Waldo's and Waldo's Moda. Waldo's offers unique local and imported products from more than 20 countries:

general merchandise, seasonal clothing, and groceries at low prices close to a dollar: Waldo also conveys the value proposition to its customers online at waldos.com.mx and through its app. Many products in Waldo's stores are priced between $9.99 and MXN 29.99.

