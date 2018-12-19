Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Co-COO, Alex Gourlay, Named Co-Chair Of The American Heart Association's 25th Anniversary Chicago Heart Walk

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Heart Association (AHA) announced today that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Co-Chief Operating Officer Alex Gourlay, has been named co-chairman of the 2019 Metro Chicago Heart Walk. Mr. Gourlay will chair the Heart Walk with Omron Healthcare's president and CEO, Ranndy Kellogg. Next year's Chicago Heart Walk is a milestone event: it's the walk's 25th anniversary.

"The Heart Walk is a special event for the American Heart Association. Now moving into its 25th year, the walk raises critical funds for research and lifesaving programs dedicated to heart health and stroke prevention," said Brittany Lee, vice president of the Chicago Heart Walk. "We are thrilled to have Mr. Gourlay's leadership and commitment to saving lives and changing lives. We are confident our powerful leadership team will help us raise more funds than ever before as we work toward a healthier community."

The Metro Chicago Heart Walks are held in the fall, bringing together more than 20,000 walkers at three locations. The walks consist of a fitness festival featuring fun activities to get attendees active while also paying tribute to their friends and family who have been affected by heart disease and stroke.

"It's an honor to be a part of this great event, which has made a tremendous impact in raising support and awareness in the community for the past 25 years," said Mr. Gourlay. "Walgreens is proud to continue working with the American Heart Association as part of our commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of our communities, and we look forward to another great turnout at next year's walks."

More than 30 percent of deaths in Chicago are related to cardiovascular disease and stroke. In addition to this being the 25th anniversary of the Chicago Heart Walks, it is also a year dedicated to raising funds totaling $4 million. This goal for the 2019 Heart Walk will help drive innovation, research and education to create a safer, healthier Chicagoland.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and share lifesaving resources and information. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

