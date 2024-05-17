Walk for Kids! Support Families with Children in Orange County Hospitals

ORANGE, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronald McDonald House® Orange County (RMHOC) will hold its 15th Annual Walk for Kids™ on June 1, 2024, at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, CA. Walk for Kids is a community event to help raise funds for the families who rely on the services, support and programs provided by RMHOC.

"The power is when everyone comes together to recognize the real struggles of families with children in the hospital. It's a concrete, visible way for members in the community to say, 'We see you, and we see support you,'" shares Executive Director Noel Burcelis.

The community is invited to register as a walker and participate in peer-to-peer fundraising to raise $370,500 in support of families with children receiving medical treatment in Orange County hospitals.

"I made a promise that if I was able to walk out of [RMHOC] with my son alive in my arms that I would support Walk for Kids every year," says Brenda Salazar, an alumni mother of RMHOC and proud walker for six years.

Attendees will participate in an opening ceremony pep rally, a walk around the stadium, and a Walker Village, a free, vendor-activity area. To register and attend, and/or make a donation, visit www.walkforkids.org/orangecounty.

Interviews with participants and RMHOC representatives will be available at the event.

About Ronald McDonald House® Orange County

With a mission to provide comfort, care and support, Ronald McDonald House® Orange County (RMHOC) is a program of Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southern California and serves families with children receiving medical treatment in Orange County hospitals. 2024 is the 35th anniversary of the Orange County House that is expanding from 20 to 44 guest rooms. Services include individual guest rooms and bathrooms, House and volunteer-sponsored meals, 24-hour transportation, emotional support resources, and more. Along with its two Ronald McDonald Family Room® Programs located within children's hospitals, RMHOC will have the capacity to serve over 5,000 guests and family members each year once expansion is complete. For more information, visit RMHCSC.org/OrangeCounty .

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southern California

For over 45 years, Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southern California (RMHCSC) has helped families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs. Through its six Ronald McDonald House® locations, three Ronald McDonald Family Rooms®, and Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, RMHCSC programs not only provide access to quality health care but also enable family-centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children's healing.

