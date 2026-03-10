WalkAway Founder Brandon Straka Meets with Members of Congress to Discuss Youth Voter Engagement Ahead of Midterms

During his visit, Straka met with Representatives Anna Paulina Luna, Randy Fine, Lauren Boebert, and Brandon Gill to discuss the importance of reaching voters under 30 and the economic pressures shaping political engagement among younger Americans.

"These conversations focused heavily on the road ahead," Straka said. "Many younger Americans are facing serious economic pressures while also feeling increasingly disconnected from traditional political institutions. One thing that was clear from these discussions is that the #WalkAway movement has become an important voice in helping reach voters who feel politically homeless and frustrated with the direction of the country."

Straka noted that discussions with lawmakers centered on how grassroots movements can help reconnect younger voters with the political process and encourage open dialogue about the future of the country.

"I came to Washington to have direct conversations with members of Congress about something we cannot afford to ignore," Straka said. "Younger voters are drifting away from the conservative movement, and we have to take accountability for why. Many feel their priorities, affordability, debt, home ownership, and building a stable future, are not being addressed with the urgency they deserve.

As we look toward the midterms, these conversations are focused on how grassroots voices like ours can help bring more Americans, especially younger voters, back into the national conversation," he said.

The visit also included time at the Pentagon, where Straka had the opportunity to stand in the Pentagon briefing room alongside Secretary Pete Hegseth during briefings addressing the ongoing situation involving Iran. The briefing focused on national security developments, updates regarding U.S. military posture in the region, and the broader implications for global stability and American leadership.

Straka said the discussions in Washington also highlighted a growing generational divide that the conservative movement must address if it hopes to reconnect with younger voters, adding that generational differences are also emerging in debates about foreign policy.

"Older voters often view American intervention abroad differently than younger voters, many of whom are skeptical of the U.S. becoming involved in foreign conflicts," Straka said. "If we want to inspire the next generation to return to the movement and show up in the midterms, we have to listen to them, address their concerns honestly, and work to bridge that divide while staying grounded in our core principles."

Photos from the visit show Straka meeting with members of Congress and participating in discussions in Washington, D.C., as well as visiting federal institutions, including the White House complex, during his time in the nation's capital.

The #WalkAway Campaign is a grassroots movement founded by Straka that encourages individuals to share their personal political journeys and participate in open civic dialogue about the future of the country.

The organization continues to expand its national outreach through community events, digital storytelling initiatives, and efforts aimed at encouraging Americans to engage in independent thinking and civic participation.

