Walker Healthforce Honored as Class II Supplier of the Year at MMSDC ACE Awards

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker Healthforce was awarded the prestigious Class II Supplier of the Year Award at the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC) ACE Awards, recognizing their commitment to excellence in the healthcare consulting space.

The MMSDC ACE Awards ceremony, held on October 1 at the Hyatt Place at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI, celebrated top minority business enterprises (MBEs) and corporate partners for their outstanding achievements. The awards honor MBEs and corporations that demonstrate a commitment to minority supplier development and business growth. Walker Healthforce, a leader in IT, business, care management, and government consulting services for healthcare payers and systems, stood out in the Class II category, which recognizes companies with annual gross sales of $10-50 million.

Tifiany Walker, CEO of Walker Healthforce, proudly accepted the award, saying, "I am incredibly proud of our organization and the dedication of our employees. This award reflects the hard work of our team in delivering exceptional healthcare workforce solutions to clients nationwide."

Walker Healthforce's focus on technology and automation has driven its success. "We've integrated automation across our daily workflows, streamlining processes and enabling our team to focus on high-impact tasks," added Walker. Their use of Bullhorn, a system that stores client and candidate data, has enhanced operational efficiency, allowing the company to maintain its competitive edge.

As an active member of MMSDC, Walker Healthforce values its participation in events like the recent MMSDC Golf Outing clinic, with support from advocates like Lisa Pointer of BCBSM, who has championed the company's engagement with the council.

About Walker Healthforce
Walker Healthforce is a certified WMBE offering specialized healthcare IT and clinical solutions to hospitals, health systems, and payer organizations, including Fortune 100 firms. For nearly 20 years, we have delivered unmatched performance, precision, and integrity in healthcare consulting.

About MMSDC
The Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting economic growth within minority communities by facilitating procurement opportunities between corporations and certified MBEs.

SOURCE Walker Healthforce

