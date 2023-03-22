WalkerHealthcareIT Taps LUDWIG+ to Launch Its First Brand Campaign

Award-winning agency will ignite the rapid growth of innovative healthcare consulting firm

DETROIT, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LUDWIG+ , a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration company, today announced that it has been selected as creative and media Agency of Record by WalkerHealthcareIT an industry leader in healthcare IT and clinical workforce solutions. LUDWIG+ will oversee the company's launch of WalkerHealthcareIT's first integrated marketing campaign, which is scheduled this summer. LUDWIG+ will also focus on scaling the company's brand power within the healthcare industry.

A fast-growing, minority-owned and woman-owned healthcare talent firm in business for more than a decade, WalkerHealthcareIT is a catalyst for sustained healthcare transformation by placing the highest caliber technology consultants, travel nurses and allied health professionals at performance-driven organizations. The company's innovative business model aims to ensure the long-term success of both employers and employees of healthcare organizations—a rarity in an industry known for high turnover.

"The healthcare industry is at a crucial crossroads coming out of the pandemic," said Tifiany Walker, CEO of WalkerHealthcareIT, who was recently named to the Ernst & Young Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022. "WalkerHealthcareIT has a unique opportunity to pave the way forward with innovative talent solutions that empower healthcare professionals and organizations. LUDWIG+ understands the opportunity for a brand like ours in an industry ripe for disruption and is the perfect partner to amplify our impact."

The announcement follows a series of significant new business wins for LUDWIG+, which was named 2022 B2B Small Agency of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers and 2022 Small Agency of the Year by the Stevie Awards. The agency also recently received its WBENC Certification, which validates that a business is at least 51% woman-owned, controlled, operated and managed.

"We're excited to tell the WalkerHealthcareIT story and be a part of their ascent to category leadership," said LUDWIG+ CEO Barbara Yolles Ludwig. "Having scaled several leading healthcare brands, our team is thrilled to showcase a new, innovative side to WalkerHealthcareIT's forward-thinking brand."

In addition to serving healthcare clients, LUDWIG+'s expertise spans various industries, including financial services, retail, automotive, CPG and technology. Among others, the agency has delivered results-driven campaigns for TMS, RAYUS Radiology and Rocket Pro TPO.

About LUDWIG+

LUDWIG+ (L+) is a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration agency focused on creating, category-disruptive marketing and advertising that fuels business growth, drives brand-defining ideas to every corner of an organization, and elevates people plus business. LUDWIG+ brings a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach to everything it touches - brand positioning, brand architecture, brand image, strategy, creative, technology product and development, media planning and buying, digital, social, production, video/editing/animation, public relations, print, email, SEO, CRM for B2B and B2C clients. Visit ludwigplus.com .

About WalkerHealthcareIT

For nearly two decades, WalkerHealthcareIT has been the preeminent healthcare technology consulting firm in the United States. The business provides consulting services, including project-based solutions, supporting IT and business operations across healthcare enterprises. Prioritizing the provision of exceptional service through collaborative, consultative solutions, WalkerHealthcareIT offers a personal touch as well as industry-leading assignments, compensation and benefits to its employees, the company's most valuable resource. The brand also includes WalkerHealthcare, which provides nursing and allied health workforce solutions to hospitals and healthcare systems, with a commitment to ensuring successful outcomes for client partners and patients. Visit walkerhealthcare.com

SOURCE LUDWIG+