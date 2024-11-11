Walker's Shortbread's Sir Jim Walker Honored with the 2024 American Scottish Foundation Wallace Award for Outstanding Contribution to Transatlantic Relations and U.S. Growth

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker's Shortbread, a beloved Scottish brand with deep roots in tradition and innovation, is celebrating a significant milestone in its U.S. growth story. Sir Jim Walker, CBE, was awarded the prestigious 2024 Wallace Award by the American Scottish Foundation at the Annual Dinner in New York on November 1. For Walker's Shortbread, this recognition is a testament to Sir Jim's leadership and a powerful reflection of the brand's remarkable growth and success in the U.S., a market that has become central to its international expansion.

The Wallace Award honors Sir Jim Walker's achievements and highlights the deep transatlantic connections that Walker's Shortbread has cultivated, helping to share a piece of Scotland with American consumers. Sir Jim's decades of leadership and vision have been instrumental in positioning Walker's as a leading name in the global food industry while ensuring the brand's continued success in the highly competitive U.S. market.

"Receiving the Wallace Award is a great honor, especially as it coincides with Walker's Shortbread's sustained growth in the U.S.," said Sir Jim Walker. "Our journey in the U.S. began nearly 50 years ago, and since then, we've built a loyal following here, thanks to our commitment to quality, authenticity, and the timeless appeal of our shortbread."

Walker's Shortbread entered the U.S. market in 1976, and by 1995, the brand had established its first international office in the United States. Since then, the U.S. has emerged as one of the brand's most important markets. Walker's Shortbread's products are available online and in major retailers and specialty stores nationwide.

This U.S. growth has been fueled by the brand's unwavering dedication to maintaining the original family recipe, passed down through generations while adapting to changing consumer preferences with new flavors and product offerings, like their Gluten-Free shortbread line. From traditional shortbread to festive seasonal treats like mince pies and shortbread tins, Walker's Shortbread has become a staple in American households.

Fresh off celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2023, Walker's Shortbread's U.S. presence is stronger than ever, thanks to its strategic investment in local distribution, marketing, and a dedicated U.S. sales team. These efforts have solidified Walker's Shortbread as one of the top Scottish exports in the cookie and biscuit category, with no signs of slowing down.

"We are incredibly proud of the U.S. market, which has become one of our largest and most dynamic regions," said Joseph Gadaleta, CEO of Walker's Shortbread. "This award underscores our commitment to growing the brand in the U.S. while staying true to the quality and craftsmanship that have been at the heart of Walker's Shortbread for over a century."

Walker's Shortbread revealed new Tartan packaging in 2024, celebrating its proud Scottish heritage. Committed to maintaining its original, premium all-butter shortbread recipe as well as continuing to develop innovative new items, Walker's Shortbread is well-positioned to grow and reach more consumers than ever before.

For more information about Walker's Shortbread and its continued commitment to sharing Scotland's at its finest worldwide, please visit https://us.walkersshortbread.com/.

About Walker's Shortbread

Walker's Shortbread has been the ancestral home to Scotland's highest-quality shortbread for over 125 years. Established in Aberlour, Speyside, Scotland, in 1898 by Joseph Walker, the company continues to be family-owned and managed by the founder's grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who faithfully maintain the tradition of producing the finest shortbreads, biscuits, cakes, and oatcakes while staying true to the original Walker's recipes. Walker's iconic shortbread recipe sets the global standard for shortbread with a simple but powerful philosophy of using only the highest quality of just four ingredients: creamery butter, flour, sugar, and salt. All Walker's products are free from artificial color, flavorings, and preservatives and suitable for vegetarians; all shortbread and cookies are Kosher OUD; a range of gluten-free products are also available. Exported to nearly 100 countries worldwide, learn more about Scotland at its Finest at https://us.walkersshortbread.com.

