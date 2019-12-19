WalkMe Achieves Significant Milestones in 2019, Proving That Digital Adoption is Now Mainstream

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe ™, the leading digital adoption platform and one of the fastest-growing software companies globally, today announced significant company achievements and growth in 2019 – highlighting that digital adoption is now a perpetual and fundamental component of digital transformation success. Digital adoption derived from WalkMe's vision that technology must adapt to users, and since its formation, digital adoption has grown into a strategic investment that helps leading enterprises realize the full potential of their software investments.

WalkMe is bridging the gap between humans and technology with digital adoption, and in 2019, the company witnessed significant milestones including crossing $100 Million in ARR, a 50% increase in new users and a 26% increase in employee count. In addition, on the heels of notable new product announcements including WalkMe IN and the Digital Adoption Center (DAC) , the company expanded into the Japanese market, grew its customer base by over 50%, and was included as a Sample Digital Adoption Solutions Vendor in Gartner's "Increase Sales Productivity with Digital Adoption Solutions" Report.*

WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) plays a critical role in helping organizations drive adoption and usage for enterprise software and achieve digital transformation goals for operations, employees and customers. In 2019, WalkMe's nearly 750 million global users generated over 800 billion events including customized walk-throughs, pop-up notifications, smart tips and automated processes. Through in-app guidance powered by AI and machine learning, WalkMe's more than 2,000 customers, including over 30% of the Fortune 500, over 40% of the Fortune 100 and 60% of the Fortune 10, used the platform to transform the user experience and increase the ROI on its software investments.

2019 Milestones Include:

$90 Million Investment - led by Vitruvian Partners, WalkMe announced a $90 Million funding round that will support its global expansion into new markets.

led by Vitruvian Partners, WalkMe announced a round that will support its global expansion into new markets. Launched WalkMe IN - a product adoption solution for SaaS companies to increase their platform utilization and increase their ROI.

a product adoption solution for SaaS companies to increase their platform utilization and increase their ROI. Introduced WalkMe's Digital Adoption Center (DAC) - which unlocks crucial business intelligence for CIOs and business leaders looking to make data-driven business decisions, maximize ROI across various business processes and improve the bottom line.

which unlocks crucial business intelligence for CIOs and business leaders looking to make data-driven business decisions, maximize ROI across various business processes and improve the bottom line. Expanded Operations in Japan - WalkMe partnered with Japan Cloud, a Tokyo -based professional services firm, to support digital transformation in Japan and further cement WalkMe's footprint in markets across the globe.

WalkMe partnered with Japan Cloud, a -based professional services firm, to support digital transformation in and further cement WalkMe's footprint in markets across the globe. Named a Sample Digital Adoption Solutions Vendor by Gartner* - leading research firm, Gartner, named WalkMe as a sample vendor in its new " Digital Adoption Solutions " category , and WalkMe sees this as confirmation of its abilities.

leading research firm, Gartner, named WalkMe as a sample vendor in its new " " , and WalkMe sees this as confirmation of its abilities. Recognized by Constellation Research's Supernova Award in the "Future of Work: Employee Experience" Category - WalkMe's work with leading pharmacy store chain, Walgreens, was honored with Constellation Research's Supernova Award in the "Future of Work: Employee Experience" category.

WalkMe's work with leading pharmacy store chain, Walgreens, was honored with Constellation Research's Supernova Award in the "Future of Work: Employee Experience" category. Announced WalkMe Realize: The Digital Adoption Event - WalkMe revealed that in March 2020 it will be hosting the leading digital adoption event, bringing together hundreds of digital adoption leaders and IT pioneers from around the globe for two days of inspiring conversations, thought-provoking presentations and networking with some of the most forward-thinking leaders in digital adoption.

"We are at such an exciting time in our company's growth," said Rephael Sweary, Co-founder and President of WalkMe. "As businesses look to implement new software with the help of digital adoption, we find ourselves uniquely positioned for success in the space. The new partnerships we've forged and office openings we've made this past year enable us to continue our exceptional service to our customers who expect personalized and flawless user experiences in today's digital age - and we are excited to continue our growth and success in 2020."

WalkMe delivers a 360-degree solution to leading organizations worldwide, helping them enable employee and customer user adoption and securing a smooth digital transformation for the organization. For more information, please visit https://www.walkme.com/ .

