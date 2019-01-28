WalkMe Partners With Japan Cloud to Form WalkMe K.K.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe , the world's first Digital Adoption Platform and one of the fastest-growing software companies globally, today announced WalkMe K.K., a joint venture with Japan Cloud, a Tokyo-based professional services firm that supports leading global businesses to establish themselves successfully in the Japanese market. WalkMe K.K. represents a significant expansion for WalkMe and cements the company as a global leader in digital adoption . With a localized expert management team, WalkMe is strengthening its footprint and dedication to better serve and work directly with large enterprises on their successful digital transformation journey .

On the heels of an incredible year of growth and expansion across Europe and Asia, WalkMe K.K. is a testament to WalkMe's long-term commitment to full user adoption and successful digital transformation within organizations across the globe. With offices in San Francisco, Raleigh, New York, Paris, Tel Aviv, and Sydney, continuing to grow the business in Japan was a natural fit. Following the United States, Japan is home to the most cloud-ready Fortune 2000 companies. With support from Japan Cloud, WalkMe K.K. will offer WalkMe's pioneering adoption solutions for the most popular enterprise systems, customized for the Japanese market.

"WalkMe K.K. is evidence to WalkMe's growing commitment to the Japanese market," said Rephael Sweary, co-founder and president of WalkMe. "Our dedicated presence to the area will allow WalkMe to even better meet the specific needs of the local enterprises. We're looking forward to working with local and multinational companies to help them realize the full potential and value of their internal digital assets."

Japan Cloud has a long history of bringing leading international companies into Japan successfully. "Japan is the world's second largest enterprise software market. Our mission is to bring world-class SaaS companies to Japan and we are extremely excited to partner with WalkMe, a pioneer of digital adoption platform, and to provide our proven track record to support WalkMe in Japan," Aruna Basnayake, CEO of Japan Cloud, said. "We believe there is significant market potential for WalkMe in Japan. We are confident that WalkMe's technology will provide crucial solutions to help progress digital transformation for Japanese companies."

WalkMe's initial success in Japan can be attributed to key enterprise clients such as the Sumitomo Corporation. Recent increases in productivity and growth are directly tied to the implementation of WalkMe's Digital Transformation tools, transforming its employee's user experience and significantly increase engagement.

"We have been extremely satisfied with WalkMe's offerings," said Yuji Yamada, Assistant Manager in the Employee Relations and Compensation Team and Department within the Global Human Resources Management Department at Sumitomo Corporation. "Having used the WalkMe solutions for a year now, we've seen a significant increase in productivity with our SuccessFactors system. Team members have been very pleased with the improved digital training and manual creation."

WalkMe K.K. is now live in Japan, learn more here: https://www.walkme.com/japan/

About WalkMe:

WalkMe pioneered the Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) to transform the user experience in today's overwhelming digital world. Using artificial intelligence, engagement, guidance and automation, WalkMe's transparent overlay assists users to complete tasks easily within any enterprise software, mobile application or website. Founded in 2011, WalkMe software is used by nearly 2,000 enterprises globally, including 30 percent of Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit https://www.walkme.com/ .

About Japan Cloud

Japan Cloud partners with leading U.S. software businesses to succeed in the Japanese market. The founders at Japan Cloud have led successful Japan joint ventures for Salesforce.com, Concur, Marketo, Kyriba and Demandware, as well as the launch of Oracle Japan. Most recently, Japan Cloud announced a joint venture with New Relic and BlackLine. Learn more at japancloud.co.jp .

