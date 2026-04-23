WALL STREET DOWNGRADES LAKELAND AS INVESTOR LOSSES DEEPEN: SUEWALLST, LLP

Wall Street Reassessment: Analyst Opinion Evolution on LAKE

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts repeatedly cut expectations for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) as the company missed consensus revenue and earnings estimates five consecutive quarters, yet management continued to reaffirm guidance that the lawsuit contends was already unreliable. SueWallSt notifies investors that a securities class action has been commenced on behalf of stockholders who acquired LAKE securities between December 1, 2023 and December 9, 2025. Find out if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

LAKE shares closed at $9.16 on December 10, 2025, after the company withdrew FY 2026 guidance entirely and terminated its CFO. The lead plaintiff deadline is April 24, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism

When Lakeland announced its Pacific Helmets acquisition in late November 2023 and the Jolly acquisition in February 2024, management projected Pacific Helmets would add $7 to $8 million in annual revenue and Jolly would add $14 to $16 million, with both immediately accretive. The complaint asserts that sell-side analysts built coverage models around these projections, pricing in the fire services growth story that management promoted aggressively through mid-2024.

The Downgrades Begin

The action claims the cracks appeared on September 4, 2024, when Q2 FY2025 revenue of $38.51 million missed consensus by $1.39 million. Management blamed "shipment timing" and delayed Jolly orders, but reaffirmed full-year EBITDA guidance of $18 million to $21.5 million. Analysts began revising models downward as the pattern repeated:

September 4, 2024: Q2 FY2025 revenue miss of $1.39 million; LAKE fell 7.82%

Q2 FY2025 revenue miss of $1.39 million; LAKE fell 7.82% April 9, 2025: Q4 FY2025 EPS miss of $2.80; FY25 adjusted EBITDA came in at $17.4 million, below the "at least $18 million" floor; LAKE fell 14.33%

Q4 FY2025 EPS miss of $2.80; FY25 adjusted EBITDA came in at $17.4 million, below the "at least $18 million" floor; LAKE fell 14.33% June 9, 2025: Q1 FY2026 EPS miss of $0.60 and revenue miss of $2.1 million; LAKE fell 22.16%

Q1 FY2026 EPS miss of $0.60 and revenue miss of $2.1 million; LAKE fell 22.16% September 9, 2025: Q2 FY2026 revenue miss of $2.09 million; LAKE fell 4.43%

Q2 FY2026 revenue miss of $2.09 million; LAKE fell 4.43% December 9, 2025: Q3 FY2026 revenue miss of $9.05 million and EPS miss of $1.93; guidance withdrawn, CFO terminated; LAKE fell 38.97%

Execution Concerns on Wall Street

As alleged, the widening gap between management forecasts and actual results forced successive downward revisions in analyst models. The complaint details how management continued to express "confidence" in projections even as Pacific Helmets suffered production issues and Jolly experienced repeated order slippage. By December 2025, Lakeland conceded that "challenges have affected our forecasting ability" and stopped providing guidance altogether.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The repeated pattern of missed estimates at Lakeland raises important questions about what management knew about its acquisition challenges and when they knew it." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The securities action contends that analysts and investors relied on management's repeated assurances about acquisition performance, visibility into future shipments, and tariff mitigation capabilities. Each subsequent miss allegedly removed another layer of artificial inflation from LAKE shares, culminating in the 38.97% single-day decline when the full scope of acquisition problems and the CFO's departure were disclosed simultaneously.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your LAKE investment losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com