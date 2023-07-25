Wall Street Journal, ABC News and PBS NewsHour Win National Press Club Awards

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Eileen O'Reilly today announced the winners of the prestigious National Press Club Journalism Awards. The Wall Street Journal won in four categories in the National Press Club journalism contest.

"The National Press Club Journalism Awards celebrate the very best in journalism," said National Press Club President, Eileen O'Reilly. "It was inspiring to read and listen to exceptional reporting. These journalists are clearly fulfilling their obligations to serve the public."

The Wall Street Journal was recognized for its work on investor-backed telehealth services, photography of Ukrainian soldiers who had tripped a land mine, an examination of Southwest Airlines' role in last year's holiday travel debacle and its humorous take on 'quiet quitting.'

The Insider story that sparked a national conversation on 'quiet quitting' won the Nell Minnow Award for Cultural Criticism.

For the second year in a row, Nick Grube who covers Washington for Honolulu Civil Beat, won in the Washington Regional Reporting category. Nick's reporting led to derailing a gubernatorial bid, sparking a congressional ethics organization and the pulling of a federal nomination.

Other winners include ABC News for its breaking news coverage following the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision and PBS NewsHour for its on-the-ground reporting in Ukraine. And the New York Times won the Joan M. Friedenberg Online Journalism Award for its coverage in Ukraine.

The awards dinner will be held at the National Press Club on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The event will start at 6 p.m. on with a reception in the Holeman Lounge, followed at 7 p.m. with dinner and program in the ballroom.

Tickets to the awards dinner are $75 for the general public, $65 for members of the National Press Club and can be purchased online.

Winners:

Consumer Journalism-Newspapers

Rolfe Winkler, Khadeeja Safdar and Andrea Fuller from the Wall Street Journal for "Uncontrolled Substances"

Consumer Journalism-Periodicals

A team of reporters from The Markup for "Pixel Hunt"

Consumer Journalism-Broadcast

Susan Hogan, Rick Yarborough, Steve Jones, Lance Ing and Carlos Olazagasti of WRC-TV NBC Washington for "Driveway Danger"

Breaking News - Print/Online

Alison Sider, Dawn Gilbertson and Jacob Passy of the Wall Street Journal for "Southwest's Holiday Meltdown"

Breaking News - Broadcast

Devin Dwyer, Sarah Herndon and Paul Strzegowski of ABC News for "Dobbs decision impact"

Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence-Print

Joel Schectman and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin from Reuters News for "America's Throwaway Spies: How the CIA failed Iranian informants in its secret war with Tehran"

Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence-Broadcast

Nick Schifrin, Jack Hewson and Simon Ostrovsky, Eric O'Connor, Ed Ram and Volodymyr Solohub of PBS NewsHour for "War in Ukraine"

Washington Regional Reporting

Nick Grube of Honolulu Civil Beat

Arthur E. Rowse Award for Excellence in Examining the News Media-Print

Wesley Lowery from The Philadelphia Inquirer for "Black City, White Paper"

Newsletter Journalism

Somini Sengupta and Manuela Andreoni, The New York Times

Ann Cottrell Free Animal Reporting – Print

Maria Bolotnikova of The Intercept and The Guardian for coverage of poultry industry practices

Ann Cottrell Free Animal Reporting – Broadcast

A team of journalists from NBC News/The Pulitzer Center for reporting on monkey poachers being enriched by the race for a covid vaccine

Joan M. Friedenberg Online Journalism Award

Yousur Al-Hlou and Masha Froliak of The New York Times for their coverage of the war in Ukraine

Angele Gingras Humor Award

Callum Borchers of The Wall Street Journal for "On the Clock"

Sandy Hume Memorial Award for Excellence in Political Journalism

Jacob Gardenswartz of The Wyoming Truth

Joseph D. Ryle Award for Excellence in Writing on the Problems of Geriatrics

Ava Kofman of ProPublica and The New Yorker for "The Hospice Hustle: Endgame"

Michael A. Dornheim Award

Craig Whitlock and Nate Jones of the Washington Post for "Foreign Servants: Retired U.S. Generals, Admirals Take Top Jobs With Saudi Crown Prince"

Lee Walczak Award for Political Analysis

Domenico Montanaro of National Public Radio for "Explaining the right and its impact on politics"

Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism

Aki Ito of Insider for "The Rise of 'Quiet Quitting'"

News Photo Award

Emanuele Satolli of The Wall Street Journal for "Death and Devastation: A Visual Chronicle of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine"

Honorable Mentions:

Consumer Journalism-Newspapers

Michael Hawthorne of The Chicago Tribune for "Forever Chemical Threatens Consumers"

Consumer Journalism-Broadcast

Vicky Nguyen, Joe Enoch, Adiel Kaplan, Jean Lee and Jamie Nguyen from NBC News for "Frontover Dangers"

Edwin Hood Award-Print

Barak Ravid of Axios for "Biden's Peace: How the U.S. pushed normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel"

Washington Regional Reporting

Orion Donovan-Smith of the Spokane Spokesman-Review

Arthur E. Rowse Award for Excellence in Examining the News Media-Print

Alissa Quart of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project for "Make Journalism Work For Those Not Born Into an Elite Class"

Newsletter Journalism

Jamiles Lartey and team, The Marshall Project for their entry "Closing Argument"

Ann Cottrell Free Award – Print

Kenny Torrella of Vox for "The Fight for Animal Welfare though Alternative Meat Sources"

Ann Cottrell Free Award – Broadcast

Avery Travis, Chris Nelson, David Barer and Josh Hinkle of KXAN for "Vetting Your Pet's Vet"

Joan M. Friedenberg Award

Sophia Jones, Nidžara Ahmetašević and Milivoje Pantović of Rolling Stone for "The DJ and the War Crimes"

Joseph D. Ryle Award for Excellence in Writing on the Problems of Geriatrics

Kitty Eisele of Texas Public Radio for "Twenty-Four Seven: A Podcast About Caregiving"

Michael A. Dornheim Award

A team of journalists from NBC News, The Washington Post, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism for "The Pentagon knows contractors for overseas bases have engaged extensively in trafficking workers despite 'zero tolerance"

Lee Walczak Award for Political Analysis

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux and Maggie Koerth of FiveThirtyEight for their abortion coverage

Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism

Jeremy Eichler of The Boston Globe for coverage of classical music

Contact: Kate Helster, Director of Membership, [email protected], (202) 662-7516

