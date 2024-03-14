Wall Street Journal Ranks Genpact #2 in Customer Satisfaction on Management Top 250 List

Demonstrating the company's strong commitment to driving unparalleled outcomes for clients

Genpact also secured the sixth position in the social responsibility category, reinforcing the company's commitment to building a better, more resilient world

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, announced its inclusion in the Management Top 250 ranking published in the Wall Street Journal, ranking second in customer satisfaction and sixth in social responsibility categories.

These award wins reflect the company's deep-rooted commitment to empowering clients, through applied AI solutions and delivering outcomes that fuel competitive differentiation and growth for clients. Additionally highlighting the company's unwavering focus on leveraging its expertise and data, technology, and AI as key transformation levers to drive meaningful social impact.

"It's an honor to be listed alongside globally renowned companies that we have long admired and respected for their innovative work," said BK Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact. "This award is testament to Genpact's unique ability to infuse deep domain expertise with data, technology, and AI-first principles to drive unparalleled outcomes for clients. I want to thank our teams and partners for their relentless focus on delivering meaningful impact for our stakeholders around the world."

The Management Top 250 ranking, developed by the Drucker Institute, part of Claremont Graduate University, measures corporate management effectiveness by examining performance in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength. The ranking is based on an analysis of 800 companies from 34 data inputs provided by over 15 third-party sources.

This is Genpact's latest recognition as a partner of choice. Other recent awards include:

The full list of the Wall Street Journal Top 250 Best Managed Companies can be accessed here.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 125,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

