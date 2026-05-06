Wall Street Prep Names Bogdan Tudose Head of AI and Data Science

Appointment comes as banks and buy-side firms accelerate deployment of workflow-specific AI across deal execution, research, and investment processes

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street Prep (WSP) today announced that Bogdan Tudose has joined the firm as Head of AI and Data Science. In this newly created role, Tudose will lead WSP's AI strategy across its training programs and products, focused on helping investment banks, private equity firms, and asset managers embed AI directly into core workflows.

The appointment reflects a sharp shift in demand across financial institutions. Over the past year, WSP has seen a significant increase in clients prioritizing AI training tied to specific workflows — particularly deal execution, investment committee materials, and research processes — rather than generic tool-based instruction. Firms are moving quickly to translate AI capabilities into measurable productivity gains, with a growing focus on how analysts and associates actually apply these tools day-to-day.

Tudose will lead WSP's AI, data science, and Python programming initiatives across its core verticals, with a mandate to design and deliver workflow-integrated training across live, virtual, and on-demand formats. In parallel, WSP is expanding its AI-focused offerings, including targeted programs for investment banking, private equity, and asset management teams, as well as structured assessments to benchmark AI adoption at the team level.

Tudose joins from Training The Street, where he served as Co-Head of Data Science, developing curriculum, training instructors, and leading data science and Python programming engagements for major financial institutions. Prior to financial education, he worked as an analyst in the M&A group at BMO Capital Markets and as an investment analyst at Anson Funds. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University, with concentrations in Finance and Information Systems.

"The gap between generic AI training and what financial professionals actually need is widening — and it's now a top priority for our clients to close it. Firms aren't looking for more tools — they're looking for their teams to execute faster and better within existing workflows. Bogdan has deep experience building exactly that kind of capability, and his focus will be on helping our clients translate AI into real performance gains across deal, research, and investment processes."

— Matan Feldman, CEO, Wall Street Prep

"Every firm is approaching AI adoption with urgency, but the challenge isn't access to tools — it's integration into how work actually gets done. The biggest gains come from embedding AI into repeatable workflows — how analysts build models, draft materials, and support decision-making — in ways that make people faster and sharper, not just more dependent on the tools themselves. WSP is already working with leading institutions on those problems, and the opportunity now is to scale that impact across teams in a structured, measurable way."

— Bogdan Tudose, Head of AI and Data Science, Wall Street Prep

WSP's AI initiatives build on its broader platform, including its AI for Finance Certificate developed in partnership with Columbia Business School Executive Education, and its expansion of AI-integrated new-hire and lateral training programs. The firm is also introducing an AI Workflow Diagnostic, allowing financial institutions to assess how effectively AI is being applied across key functions and identify opportunities for immediate improvement.

Financial institutions interested in benchmarking their teams or piloting workflow-specific AI training can request an AI Workflow Diagnostic by visiting our website or contact [email protected].

About Wall Street Prep

Wall Street Prep is a leading provider of financial training for investment banks, private equity firms, and asset managers. Its programs span financial modeling, valuation, M&A and LBO, credit analysis, capital markets, financial planning and analysis, and AI-integrated professional skills, delivered in-person, virtually, and through self-study formats globally.

Media Contact: Andrew Nesbit | [email protected]