Walmart and Sam's Club customers may be entitled to a payment from a class action settlement if they returned a purchase and didn't get a full refund.

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued regarding Pearlstone v. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Case No. 4:17-cv-02856-HEA (E.D. Mo.)

What Is This Notice About?

This notice provides important information about a proposed settlement in a class action lawsuit against Walmart, Pearlstone v. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Case No. 4:17-cv-02856-HEA (E.D. Mo.). The lawsuit claims that Walmart violated the law by incorrectly calculating and refunding the sales taxes it owed to customers who returned items purchased in store or online from Walmart or Sam's Club after July 17, 2015. Although the court presiding over the case has not decided who is right or wrong, the parties have reached a compromise to end the lawsuit and provide compensation to those who may have been affected. Please read this notice carefully. It summarizes the rights and options under the settlement. You can access and read the full settlement agreement at www.WalmartRefundClassAction.com .

Who's In The Settlement?

The Settlement Class includes all individuals who, during the period July 17, 2015 through November 25, 2020, returned an item purchased from a Walmart store, Sam's Club store, or online from Walmart.com or Samsclub.com for pickup or delivery within the United States, and to whom Walmart or Sam's Club gave a refund or credit, but the amount of sales tax refunded or credited was less than the full amount of sales tax paid at the time the item was purchased.

What Are My Options?

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, then you have the following options under the settlement:

File a Claim to Receive Compensation: Under the settlement, all Settlement Class Members who timely submit a valid claim are eligible to receive an equal share of a $5,000,000 settlement fund after deductions for attorneys' fees, litigation expenses, and administrative costs associated with the Settlement. To receive a payment, you must submit a claim by April 1, 2021 . Exclude Yourself From the Settlement: If you choose to exclude yourself, you will not receive a payment, but will keep your right to assert your own claims against Walmart if you want to do so. Your request to exclude yourself must be submitted by mail no later than April 1, 2021 . If the Settlement is approved and you do not exclude yourself, you will be bound by the Settlement and will release certain claims as described below. Object to the Settlement: All objections must be mailed to the parties' lawyers and the settlement administrator by April 1, 2021 . Do Nothing : If you do nothing, you will remain a member of the Settlement Class and will not receive any payment and will still be bound by the release of claims against Walmart.

For more information on how to submit a claim form, exclude yourself or object to the settlement, visit www.WalmartRefundClassAction.com.

The Court will hold a final approval hearing to decide whether to grant final approval to the Settlement and any requests for fees, expenses, and incentive awards. The final approval hearing is currently set for April 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Courtroom 10N of the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse, 111 S. 10th Street, St. Louis, MO 63102.

PLEASE DO NOT CALL OR WRITE THE COURT, THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE, WALMART, OR WALMART'S ATTORNEYS. THEY WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ASSIST YOU. If you have questions, or if you'd like more information, please visit www.WalmartRefundClassAction.com or call (800) 462-2905.

