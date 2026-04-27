Walmart Bets Big on Fermented Foods and Cleveland Kitchen Is Leading the Charge

CLEVELAND, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart is doubling down on one of the fastest-growing trends in food: fresh, functional fermentation. Leading that momentum is Cleveland Kitchen, America's #1 fresh-fermented foods brand, with four products launching in more than 500 Walmart stores nationwide.

The expansion reflects a broader shift in how consumers are eating, seeking foods that deliver bold flavor with real benefits.

Cleveland Kitchen's brand new mayo-free coleslaw lineup includes bold Korean Coleslaw and a fresh take on Classic Coleslaw. Cleveland Kitchen's Pickled Red Onions and Hot Honey Jalapenos are easy upgrades to any meal.

"At Cleveland Kitchen, we've always believed food should taste good and do more," said Drew Anderson, Co-Founder and CEO. "Walmart's investment in fermented foods reflects what consumers want today: food that's both delicious and functional."

A Category on the Rise, Driven by Flavor and Function

As interest in gut health continues to grow, fermented foods are rapidly moving from niche to mainstream. But today's consumer isn't just looking for function, they expect flavor, freshness, and convenience, too.

Cleveland Kitchen has helped lead that shift by making fermented foods more accessible through fresh, refrigerated products made with live, gut-friendly cultures. These foods support digestive health and overall wellness while delivering the craveable flavors consumers are looking for.

Walmart's expanded investment in the category signals a turning point, bringing these products to more households and cementing fermentation as a staple in the modern grocery basket.

A Fresh Take on Summer Classics

Just in time for grilling season, Cleveland Kitchen's newest products reimagine classic cookout favorites with a modern, gut-healthy twist:

Classic Coleslaw : A crisp, vinegar-based, lightly fermented take on a backyard staple, no mayo required



: A crisp, vinegar-based, lightly fermented take on a backyard staple, no mayo required Korean Coleslaw : A bold, Korean-inspired slaw featuring gochugaru chili and a functional probiotic strain studied for gut and skin health



: A bold, Korean-inspired slaw featuring gochugaru chili and a functional probiotic strain studied for gut and skin health Hot Honey Jalapeños : Heat with a hint of sweet, perfect for burgers, hot dogs, tacos, pizza, and so much more



: Heat with a hint of sweet, perfect for burgers, hot dogs, tacos, pizza, and so much more Pickled Red Onions: A tangy, lightly fermented topping that adds bright flavor and crunch to burgers, tacos, and summer sides

From toppings to sides, each product is designed to elevate everyday meals with vibrant flavor, satisfying crunch, and gut-friendly benefits. All four products are now available in more than 500 Walmart stores nationwide, located in the refrigerated produce section.

Cleveland Kitchen's newest products are now available in more than 500 Walmart stores nationwide in the refrigerated produce section.

About Cleveland Kitchen

Cleveland Kitchen is on a mission to elevate everyday meals with fresh, flavorful, and gut-healthy fermented foods that empower people to feel good from the inside out. Founded by three brothers with roots in Cleveland's local food scene, the brand leads the fresh-fermented category with chef-crafted krauts, kimchi, pickles, and pickled vegetables, available nationwide in the refrigerated produce aisle. Learn more at www.clevelandkitchen.com

SOURCE Cleveland Kitchen