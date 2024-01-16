Walmart Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, Major ICT Contracts

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Walmart - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Walmart Inc (Walmart) is a US-based omni-channel retailer which sells groceries, consumables, health & wellness products, office products, apparel, fuel, and home furnishings, among others through grocery stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, department and discount stores, e-commerce portals and neighborhood markets. The company also offers financial services and other related products, including money orders, prepaid cards, wire transfers, check cashing and bill payments.



Scope

Sam's Club equipped its existing fleet of 600 robotic scrubbers with AI-powered inventory scan towers to ensure the availability of best-selling products on the shelves of its warehouses across the US. The robots scan shelves and capture data about product inventory as they travel around a warehouse cleaning their floors. When the AI algorithms in the scan towers conclude that a product must be re-stocked in a shelf, they automatically alert the stock room so that staff can immediately replenish the shelf.

Walmart U.S. launched its same-day drone delivery service in December 2022 in select markets in Florida , Arizona , and Texas in partnership with drone operator DroneUp. Participating stores have a DroneUp delivery hub and a team of certified pilots which ensures safe drone operations. Upon receiving an order, the store packages it and loads it into a drone, which then drops the package in the customer's yard using a cable. The drones have the capacity to deliver packages weighing up to 10 pounds.

in select markets in , , and in partnership with drone operator DroneUp. Participating stores have a DroneUp delivery hub and a team of certified pilots which ensures safe drone operations. Upon receiving an order, the store packages it and loads it into a drone, which then drops the package in the customer's yard using a cable. The drones have the capacity to deliver packages weighing up to 10 pounds. Walmart U.S. uses Internet of Things (IoT) to ensure optimal functioning of refrigerators and freezers at its stores across the US. The business segment of Walmart manages over 7 million unique IoT data points across its stores in the US. Every day, this network of connected devices sends around 1.5 billion messages regarding the energy use and functioning of the refrigerators and freezers. The data is then analyzed using a proprietary software to detect issues and quickly resolve them.

