Walmart's "Road to Open Call" Returns to Orlando Offering Big Opportunities for Small Businesses

Selected small businesses pitch U.S.-made products to Walmart during the Road to Open Call event for a chance to advance to Open Call

ORLANDO, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart and the Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando will host the 2026 Walmart Road to Open Call pitch event on May 21, 2026, in Orlando, giving selected small businesses the opportunity to present their American-made, shelf-ready products directly to Walmart. The Orlando stop is the only Road to Open Call event in Florida in 2026 and is part of a nationwide series designed to support small business growth, expand supplier assortment, and strengthen U.S. manufacturing.

Walmart's Open Call is one of the company's largest sourcing events for products made, grown, or assembled in the United States. The Road to Open Call series connects entrepreneurs with Walmart's sourcing team and provides resources to support supplier growth ahead of the annual Open Call event in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Applications are open through May 1, 2026, at 10:00 p.m. EST at www.Walmart.com/RoadToOpenCall. Each selected entrepreneur will receive personalized feedback and mentorship from Walmart, and may also receive a Fast Pass to Walmart's Open Call for the opportunity to pitch their products directly to Walmart merchants.

"The Road to Open Call provides a powerful platform for small businesses to gain valuable resources to help scale their businesses," said Mark Espinoza, Senior Director of Public Affairs at Walmart. "By connecting entrepreneurs directly with our teams, we're helping bring innovative, U.S.-made products to customers while supporting American jobs and local economies."

"We are proud to partner with Walmart for the second consecutive year and to bring this opportunity to the business community," said Pedro Turushina, President & CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando. "This initiative not only supports entrepreneurs but also strengthens our local economy by helping small businesses access national retail opportunities."

Since launching in 2014, Walmart's Open Call has helped hundreds of small businesses become Walmart suppliers, fueling local economies and driving innovation.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mercedes S. | [email protected]

Photo available HERE. More assets available upon request.

For more information, visit www.hispanicchamber.com or https://corporate.walmart.com.

SOURCE Walmart and the Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando