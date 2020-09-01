Walnut Grill Dishes-Up Elevated Service with Comcast Business

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced that Walnut Grill American Eatery & Bar relies on Comcast Business internet, WiFi, voice and TV solutions to provide an enhanced dining and online and phone ordering experience for its guests and team members alike.

Walnut Grill American Eatery & Bar, an established restaurant chain for more than 20 years, operates locations in Bridgeville, Fox Chapel, Robinson, Wexford, and most recently, under COVID-19 conditions, opened a new location in Bethel Park in July. In addition, they operate four locations in the Greater St. Louis area. Looking to unify and upgrade their current communications system under one provider, Walnut Grill tapped Comcast Business in February for Business Internet, WiFi Pro, VoiceEdge and Business TV solutions across all their locations.

With services fully installed right before the onset of the pandemic, Walnut Grill was able to swiftly transition operations to solely takeout and delivery. The enhanced bandwidth solutions and a newly upgraded, proprietary online ordering platform has allowed them to seamlessly manage an influx of online orders via www.EatWalnut.com and delivery orders via third party tablets. The Comcast Business VoiceEdge phone system also makes it easy for team members to redirect guests to a specific location with the touch of a button. And, with the county opening and closing indoor dining sporadically and with little notice, the restaurant is able to update their greeting message to reflect the latest COVID-19 updates using the VoiceEdge auto attendant feature.

"If we hadn't enhanced our internet and WiFi bandwidth or upgraded our phone system, we would have been in a much different position heading into the pandemic," said Kirk Vogel, owner of Walnut Grill. "Having our Comcast Business services up and running since early March has afforded us the ability to not only remain open during the pandemic, but to provide an even better online experience and takeout/delivery service for our guests."

"At Comcast Business we understand the importance of providing fast, reliable internet and phone service to help keep restaurants like Walnut Grill running smoothly," said Aaron Mimran, Vice President of Business Services for Comcast's Keystone Region. "During these tough times, communications services are more important than ever, and we're proud to help support our local community businesses."

