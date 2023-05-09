Walsh County Sheriff's Department Welcomes Environmental Solution to Used Radios

GRAFTON, N.D., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Walsh County Sheriff's Department is an accredited law enforcement agency serving the community in and around Grafton, North Dakota. The department sought a vendor to dispose of their old radio equipment after the department upgraded its two-way radio system to enhance the reliability and interoperability of its wireless communications.

The agency sought a communications partner that could provide fair market value of its radios via an environmentally responsible process. It chose New York-based Radiowell to meet these objectives.

Radiowell provided market value for the equipment and pledged to plant one tree for every radio removed from service; the trees are planted in America's National Forests. "An important consideration for our department is how we responsibly handle and dispose of our previous equipment" explained Walsh County Sheriff Ron Jurgens, "and we welcome the environmental objective in this exchange."

Radiowell, America's largest wholesaler of used two-way radios, will dispose of Walsh County's equipment via a three-prong strategy. First, functional equipment will be resold to Radiowell's partnering radio dealers. Second, equipment will be donated to support public safety and non-profit associations. And third, unusable equipment will be recycled via an environmentally responsible process.

The Walsh County Sheriff's Department is supportive of innovative ways to dispose of old radio equipment. Most government agencies send their equipment to electronic waste companies that charge them significant handling fees. Additionally, waste companies often lack the technical competency to decommission active radios and fail to properly recycle the thousands of components in each radio.

Radiowell spokesperson Andrew Park explains, "Traditional approaches of recycling electronic items present concerns for organizations. Their valuable equipment may fall into the wrong hands, be inefficiently recycled, or sold to parts scrappers that resell the parts as new. Plus, functional two-way radios have use for small agencies with stretched budgets, and putting them back to use makes sense for all parties."

Radiowell specializes in radio equipment and is the nation's leader in used-radio asset disposition. Its dealer network offers top value for used equipment, and the company is the only two-way land mobile company with a sustainability objective tied to its business results. This objective helps preserve ecosystems and reduces the global carbon footprint.

Government agencies seeking value-maximizing and sustainable solutions for surplus radios

