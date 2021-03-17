Walt & Company Celebrates 30 Years of Tech PR Excellence

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The spring of 2021 stands as a milestone for Walt & Company , the award-winning Silicon Valley tech public relations and social media agency, with more than three decades of business now under its belt. The agency is proudly celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and is thanking the people who helped along the way.

As the information technology market expanded and evolved since 1991, Walt & Company has helped close to a hundred consumer, enterprise and B2B technology brands build and enhance positive relationships with a wide range of technology consumers. From its earliest years, Walt & Company teams have helped client's position and promote products, services and technologies that have played pivotal roles in changing the way we live and work.

"Thirty years operating in one of the most competitive markets in the world underscores the effectiveness of our people-centric approach to technology communications," said Robert Walt, the agency's founder and president. "I'd like to take this moment to thank all current and past Walt & Company employees and clients, and the countless journalists, producers, editors, analysts, bloggers, and market influencers who've played a critical role in our long-term success."

Walt & Company clients have included scores of innovative technology start-ups as well as some of the world's largest technology companies including Epson, Dell, Intel, eBay, Fujitsu, NEC, Sleep Number, Sprint, Kingston/HyperX, Logitech, D-Link, SanDisk, and Hitachi. Working as an extension of its clients' corporate and marketing communications departments, Walt teams provide strategic counsel at all levels of the communications process.

Notable programs range from its large-scale Times Square activation featuring a 17,000-gallon swim tank and a series of synchronized swimming performances by the U.S. National Synchronized Swim Team to kick off retail availability of Epson SuperTank EcoTank printers to an aerial press event in Las Vegas for start-up Network Power & Light. In addition, the agency has hosted hundreds of bi-coastal media tours, conferences and events, managed thousands of product, software and app reviews, and placed millions of news and feature articles and posts.

Walt & Company specializes in developing tech PR and social media programs and campaigns that advance its clients' marketing and corporate agendas by generating actionable awareness in all influential formats and forums. For more than 30 years, when it comes to building corporate credibility, product awareness and brand recognition, Walt & Company has its clients covered. For further information, visit www.walt.com .

Product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Walt & Company disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

