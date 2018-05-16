Walt & Company Selected as PR Agency of Record by Guardzilla - Industry First 360-Degree Wi-Fi Security Camera

"At Guardzilla we believe that a combination of superior technology in an innovative design, such as our 360-degree security cameras, and high-energy marketing and communications is critical to building brand value in today's consumer and small business technology market," said Terry Bader, vice president of marketing at Guardzilla. "We chose Walt & Company as our PR partner because of its expertise in consumer tech and specifically with home security and IoT."

Walt & Company will be providing Guardzilla with a range of communications services, including communications strategy, product launch campaigns, media and analyst relations, and industry and channel leadership positioning.

"In today's video-centric world, seeing is believing," said Robert Walt, president of Walt & Company. "Guardzilla's smart 360-degree cameras and easy to use app provide a foundation for building the next great home security brand. We're excited to be working closely with Guardzilla to literally show the world what it's been missing."

About Guardzilla

Founded in 2014, Guardzilla, a Wi-Fi security and home monitoring company, was established to break the barrier that kept homeowners and renters from protecting their loved ones and property due to the high installation cost and onerous monthly fees security companies charge. Individuals can monitor and protect their family members, pets, home and small business with Guardzilla's easy-to-use, affordable, and customizable security systems that stream video to user's smartphones in real time. For more information, please visit our website at www.guardzilla.com, and follow us on Facebook.

About Walt & Company

Walt & Company is an award-winning Silicon Valley tech PR and social media agency. It develops and implements strategic programs and creative campaigns that advance its clients' marketing and communications agendas by generating actionable awareness in influential formats and forums. For more than 25 years, when it comes to building corporate credibility, product awareness and brand recognition, Walt & Company has its clients covered. For further information, visit www.walt.com.

Product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Walt & Company disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walt--company-selected-as-pr-agency-of-record-by-guardzilla--industry-first-360-degree-wi-fi-security-camera-300649159.html

SOURCE Walt & Company

Related Links

http://www.walt.com

