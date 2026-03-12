Walt Disney World Launches New Family Experiences, Refreshed Attractions and Summer Savings for Cool KIDS' SUMMER

Download hi-res images HERE

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walt Disney World Resort is sharing additional details and opening dates for new and refreshed attractions, stage shows and limited-time entertainment coming this summer, along with special ticket and hotel offers to help families save and visit in ways that make sense for them. This is all taking place during the return of Cool KIDS' SUMMER, running May 26 through Sept. 8.

Announced Today

Cool KIDS’ SUMMER returns to Walt Disney World Resort May 26 through Sept. 8, bringing new and refreshed attractions, stage shows and limited‑time entertainment, along with special ticket and hotel offers for families. (Amy Smith, Photographer)

Opening April 8: Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom

at Magic Kingdom Opening May 26: Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station at Disney's Animal Kingdom, Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! and "The Walt Disney Studios" courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Soarin' Across America at EPCOT.

Cool KIDS' SUMMER Fun for the Whole Family

With the kids out of school and looking for excitement, summer is all about family fun, and guests have plenty of ways to make unforgettable memories at Walt Disney World.

Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station

Bluey and Bingo are on their way to Disney's Animal Kingdom! Starting May 26 and staying beyond Cool KIDS' SUMMER, guests can play games and dance with Bluey and Bingo at Conservation Station.

Once guests hop off the Wildlife Express Train, it's time for fun. Play special games directly from "Bluey" episodes, grab a photo with Bluey and Bingo themselves, and even discover animals native to Bluey's home country, Australia, at "Jumping Junction."

Jessie's Roundup: A Rip-Roarin' Review in Magic Kingdom

A new limited-time, Toy Story–themed Cool KIDS' SUMMER exclusive experience, Jessie's Roundup: A Rip-Roarin' Revue, will debut at the Diamond Horseshoe in Frontierland, featuring Jessie, Woody, Bullseye and more Toy Story pals in an energized roundup with songs, dance, games and other playful activities.

GoofyCore at EPCOT

Families can take part in GoofyCore at CommuniCore Hall, a Cool KIDS' SUMMER special party that's packed with music, movement and maximum silliness. The limited-time fun is filled with DJ-led dance breaks, interactive games and larger-than-life playground-style activities inviting kids to wiggle, giggle and let loose in true Goofy fashion.

Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! at Disney's Hollywood Studios

It's time to Mousekedance with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in a new show coming May 26 and staying beyond Cool KIDS' SUMMER. Inspired by Disney Jr.'s global hit series, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, the entire family is invited to a party at the Clubhouse with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Daisy and Pluto, filled with original songs, dance and interactive fun.

A Disney Springs Dance Party

When visiting the Marketplace on select nights, guests can break out their best dance moves during a party featuring hits from "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" and "Camp Rock 3," in celebration of the new original movies coming to Disney+ this summer.

Disney Friends Make a Splash at Water Parks

This summer, guests can meet Goofy in his laid-back style at Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park or catch Stich spreading playful chaos at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

And for those guests preferring to splash the night away, Disney H2O Glow After Hours returns to Typhoon Lagoon on select nights from June 2 through September 5. The separately ticketed event will bring waves of excitement, with guests being able to enjoy the water park after dark, boogie on the beach and see some rare Disney characters like Powerline Max, Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers and more.

Additional Cool KIDS' SUMMER Perks for Resort Guests

Summer is one of the best times to visit, with some of the best ticket prices of the year and longer theme park hours, too. Combine this with everything that's new and debuting, and it makes for the perfect trip filled with experiences that can only be found at Disney.

Early Theme Park Entry

Guests staying in Disney Resorts Collection hotels can take advantage of 30 minutes of early theme park entry each day of their stay (valid theme park admission and a park reservation, if applicable, required). And this summer, special surprises are in store for Cool KIDS' SUMMER, including early morning character appearances across all four theme parks providing more time to interact with favorite Disney friends.

Character Appearances and More

During Cool KIDS' SUMMER, guests staying at Disney's Pop Century Resort, Disney's Art of Animation Resort, Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, and Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside will have even more experiences and amenities designed for families with young children, including scheduled visits from favorite Disney pals, like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

These four Disney Resort hotels will also be ready to cover little one's needs, with complimentary essentials, including bottle warmers, infant bathtubs, diaper disposals and nightlights for guests' use during their stay.

Special libraries from Disney Publishing will be available at these Cool KIDS' SUMMER resorts, featuring beloved stories from Disney Princesses to Disney Heroes. Plus, on select nights, a pajama party featuring story time and "create your own bedtime story" activities will wind down the evening before lights out.

More Excitement This Summer at Disney World

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom

Reopening April 8 in Tomorrowland, Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin invites guests to once again help save the galaxy from the evil emperor Zurg. The recharged attraction will feature new interactive targets and hand-held blasters, new lighting, sound and vibration effects, and a new Star Command support bot named Buddy to help train guests with target practice before heading out on their mission. Finally, there will be new Disney PhotoPass memories for guests featuring, for the first time, their scores and rank for all the bragging rights.

And that's not all the fun Magic Kingdom has to offer during Cool KIDS' SUMMER, as finishing touches are in progress at Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The attraction will reopen with new magic and the shine and polish of an all-over refurbishment in early May.

The Mandalorian and Grogu on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Beginning May 22 at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disney's Hollywood Studios, guests can join The Mandalorian and Grogu on a new mission tracking down ex-Imperial officers on an exhilarating chase while manning the Millennium Falcon. And, for the first time ever, guests can select what planets the ship visits, along with a new gameplay addition allowing the trusty engineers to communicate directly with Grogu during the mission.

The Walt Disney Studios at Disney's Hollywood Studios

"The Walt Disney Studios" outdoor courtyard will be ready for families to see and explore on May 26.

And debuting late summer at Hollywood Studios, The Magic of Disney Animation will feature playful moments around every corner. This newly reimagined space will feature a "Drawn to Wonderland" playground, Disney friends ready to say hi in "Off the Page!", and "Olaf Draws", where guests of all ages will learn to draw from legendary Disney Animation artists whose pre-recorded guidance brings the class to life along with Olaf.

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets

A revamped version of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster will come speeding into Disney's Hollywood Studios this summer, fueled by the fun tunes of The Electric Mayhem and the high-speed hijinks of The Muppets.

Soarin' Across America at EPCOT

In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, Soarin' Across America flies into EPCOT with a brand-new voyage beginning May 26. The new offering will highlight some of the country's natural beauty – like the Grand Canyon - as well as iconic cityscapes, accompanied by a new orchestration of the classic Soarin' musical theme.

Ways to Save This Summer at Disney World

Walt Disney World is also launching new deals, discounts and offers for summer travel. For more information on these offers and more, visit DisneyWorld.com/SummerSave. https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/special-offers/2026-summer-offers/

4-Day, 4-Park Magic Ticket

Price: Starting at $109 per day, plus tax (total: starting at $436, plus tax)

$109 per day, plus tax (total: starting at $436, plus tax) Park Access: All four Walt Disney World theme parks

All four Walt Disney World theme parks Travel Window : May 26 – Oct. 3, 2026

: May 26 – Oct. 3, 2026 Usage: One theme park per day with one admission per park; Ticket must be used within 7 days of first use

Get a FREE Dining Plan for the Whole Family

How: When purchasing a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package for your family that includes a room at select Disney Resort hotels and tickets with a Park Hopper option.

When purchasing a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package for your family that includes a room at select Disney Resort hotels and tickets with a Park Hopper option. Travel Window: Available for arrivals most nights June 28 – Oct. 3, Oct. 19 – Oct. 31 and Dec. 6 – Dec. 21, 2026.

Available for arrivals most nights June 28 – Oct. 3, Oct. 19 – Oct. 31 and Dec. 6 – Dec. 21, 2026. Booking Window: March 12 – April 30, 2026

Disney Resort Hotel Deals

Save up to 30% on select Disney Resort Collection hotel rooms when staying five nights or more. Available for arrivals most nights July 30 – Oct. 3, 2026.

Florida Residents can save up to 35% and Annual Passholders can save up to 40% on select Disney Resort hotel rooms when staying four nights or more. Available for arrivals most nights July 30 – Oct. 3, 2026

FREE Water Park Access on Check-In Day

Guests staying at a Disney Resorts Collection hotel between May 26 and Sept. 8, 2026, can enjoy free admission to one of the Walt Disney World water parks on their check-in day.

Cool KIDS' SUMMER Market Tour

To promote these seasonal offerings, Walt Disney World is launching a Cool KIDS' SUMMER Market Tour, bringing a taste of Disney to select cities with pop-up events for the whole family.

New York City (Times Square) — March 12

Atlanta (Pemberton Place) — March 26

Houston (Herman Park) — April 2

Each stop will feature oversized props, photo opportunities and giveaways highlighting Cool KIDS' SUMMER ahead of the season.

More information about summer offerings and promotions is available at DisneyWorld.com/Summer.

SOURCE Walt Disney World Resort