Walter Horn's Reformist Call for a Unique Type of Populism is Now Out from Lexington Books

ARLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington Books today launched a new book, called Democratic Theory Naturalized: The Foundations of Distilled Populism, written by Walter Horn, Ph.D. The work is intended to promote a much broader form of democracy than is now practiced in the U.S. For example, it calls for an elimination of the Electoral College, reduction of the voting age to 16, enfranchisement of felons, a unicameral Congress, and the substitution of Approval Voting for our current method of choosing winners via plurality elections. The publisher's description and an endorsement by a distinguished scholar can be found here:

To some, the word populism suggests the tyranny of the mob; to others, it suggests a xenophobic nativism. It is often even considered an invitation to fascism. In Democratic Theory Naturalized: The Foundations of Distilled Populism, Walter Horn uses a new theory of prudential value that he calls "CHOICE Voluntarism" to upend such characterizations, as well as to produce solutions to some of the most perplexing problems in democratic theory. He calls for distilling populism to what he believes is its core premise: giving people the power to govern themselves without any constraints imposed by those on the left or the right. Beginning with explanations of what it means to vote and what makes one society better off than another, Horn analyzes what makes for fair aggregation and appropriate, deliberative representation. Through his examination of the American government, Horn suggests solutions to contemporary problems such as gerrymandering, immigration control, and campaign finance, and offers answers to age-old questions like why dissenters should obey the majority and what group should get to vote in various elections.

Horn has published articles in the areas of epistemology, metaphysics, value theory, public policy, and aesthetics, and has edited a book on the mid-20th Century philosopher Everett Hall whose work he has championed for over 40 years. A number of his works can be found at academia.edu. He has provided policy research and expert testimony to both the legislative and executive branches of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and has been an occasional philosophy professor since 1978, when he received his doctorate in philosophy from Brown University. He lives in Arlington, Massachusetts.

The book can be purchased from Rowman.com, Amazon and most other online booksellers. More information about Horn and his new book can be found at luckorcunning.blogspot.com

