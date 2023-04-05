Wander List: Luxury Portfolio International® Explores Top Luxury Travel Trends and Bucket List-worthy Experiences in Just-released Issue of Bi-Annual Magazine

Editorial team behind the vibrant publication also takes a swim with whale sharks, delves into what's new in design, samples China's greatest cuisines, and discovers why vintage posters are all the rage among Gen Zers

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Portfolio International® (LPI), the exclusive prime property network comprising more than 250 of the world's premier independent residential real estate brokerages, has released the latest edition of its eponymous publication: Luxury Portfolio magazine.

Now on newsstands, the issue is likened to a collector's item and a perfect centerpiece for the most sophisticated of coffee table book displays. Volume 13, Issue 1 is a beautifully crafted ode to global heritage, the theme of this edition, and a window to the world of what's new and noteworthy in luxury -- top travel trends, in particular.

"It is an absolute pleasure to unveil this latest iteration of our revered magazine to readers across the globe," said Mickey Alam Khan, president of LPI and the magazine's publisher and editor-in-chief. "This particular issue serves as a love letter, of sorts, to exploration and experience and the resurgence of global travel. We set out to put a spotlight on some of the most jaw-dropping destinations, nature-filled settings, and must-see international urban centers -- each teeming with opportunities for life-changing encounters. This issue also gives readers an up-close look at a range of unique design trends (such as why certain color palettes evoke emotion within the home, thanks to an in-depth interview with textile and product designer Lori Weitzner) and where to 'buy next,' including six classic U.S. resort towns that are top-of-mind for today's most sophisticated homebuyers."

Luxury Portfolio magazine, which publishes twice a year, has a readership of more than 200,000 HNWI's globally. It is distributed at Barnes & Noble and newsstands across the U.S. and Canada, shipped to top LPI member clients in more than 70 countries, and available in international airport lounges.

In addition to the latest in travel -- including the best plans for a weekend visit to Cairo, a swim with whale sharks in Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, and an electrifying overview of the "Seven Natural Wonders of the World" -- the magazine explores the origins of Grasse, France, dubbed the "fragrance capital of the world," and gives a detailed look at the art of perfume-making from the undulating hills of this idyllic locale. A multi-page feature takes an additional deep dive into the origins of jazz in America, including its early European influences and African and Caribbean beats.

The prime property market is also front-and-center, with a multitude of exceptional listings on display, including Cascade in Park City, Utah -- a masterstroke by architect Wallace Cunningham -- and a bevy of "distinguished digs," real estate that was recently listed for sale by celebrities.

Other top features include a dynamic guide to eight of China's most mouth-watering dishes, a look at why Generation Z has taken a keen interest in vintage and antique posters, and the cover story, "Here and There in Cinque Terre," a tour of five seaside villages along the Italian Riviera.

"I wholeheartedly trust that readers will find this to be an enlightening array of must-read interviews and exclusives," added Alam Khan. "It is a total page-turner!"

The magazine's digital edition can be found at luxuryportfolio.com/magazine. Requests for print copies can also be submitted through the site.

