Wanderlust & Work: Super-Charged MedallionNet Redefining Remote Working on Princess Cruises MedallionClass® Ships

Upon its return to service, every Princess cruise ship in the global fleet will feature land-like connectivity as part of its MedallionNet Wi-Fi service, making remote working, distance learning, and the opportunity to securely conduct important transactions, available all while enjoying the most picturesque video conference backdrop on the horizon thousands of miles from home.

Each Princess MedallionClass ship transmits enough bandwidth per vessel to guarantee a superior connection for each guest and the personal device they are using. MedallionNet's seamless integration ensures guests can work from their deck chairs as efficiently and effectively as in their office, with access to their cloud-based enterprise applications such as storage, videoconferencing, and email. And because there is an access point in every stateroom, as well as all public areas, guests can move freely around the ship as they work without any frustrating signal drops.

As more than 40% of the American workforce continues to work remotely, and with an expected 36.2 million Americans are projected to telecommute by 2025,1 an at sea office has never been more feasible and certainly remains very desirable to many.

"As an Internet person who lives her entire life online, I was thoroughly impressed with MedallionNet," said Chelsea Lankford, creator of fashion and lifestyle blog Truelane. "I'm always impressed by its reliability. I've published blog posts, uploaded videos, and streamed Netflix in the middle of the ocean without a glitch."

In late 2021, Princess connectivity partner – SES – will begin to launch a new constellation of satellites that will further super-charge MedallionNet and offer guests the best connectivity possible at sea.

The unmatched bandwidth capacity not only delivers superior Wi-Fi service levels, but also powers the Princess MedallionClass experience onboard. The cruise line's award-winning OceanMedallion™, the most advanced wearable device in the global hospitality industry, replaces the traditional cruise card to significantly expand touch-free options and personalization on board.

Working professionals will appreciate features and amenities such as:

Keyless stateroom entry

On-demand food, beverage, and retail items delivered anywhere onboard while you continue work or lead a video conference call

Friends and family locator or chat function to find your travel partner when work is complete

When cruise vacations begin again, Princess will be ready to take guests to the sun-drenched beaches of the Caribbean or Mexico, the awe-inspiring scenery of Alaska, the iconic sites of Europe, the unparalleled California Coast, and many more destinations.

Princess also recently expanded its Book with Confidence policy which now allows guests the flexibility to change their vacation plans 30 days before the day of departure, receiving cancellation fees as a future cruise credit. This flexible booking option is available for any cruise bookings made through June 30, 2021, on voyages departing through Oct 31, 2021.

Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from global health leaders in response to COVID-19 and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols .

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or your Cruise Vacation Planner, or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

1 https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/remote-work-statistics/

2 https://spacenews.com/ses-orders-four-more-o3b-mpower-satellites-from-boeing/#:~:text=Boeing%20is%20building%20the%20first,the%20final%20two%20in%202024.

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises

Related Links

www.princess.com

