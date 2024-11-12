Want a Chance to Win the Ultimate Pet-Friendly Getaway? Post a Photo or Video of Your Fur Baby on Instagram with #TimeFurVacayContest

Score a Bonus Prize if you're a Thrive Plus Member while also saving on vet visits

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet owners, get out the camera! Thrive Pet Healthcare has launched the "Time Fur Vacay Contest," giving you the chance to win a pet-friendly vacation of your choice worth up to $5,000.* Whether it's beachside, lakeside, or a cozy mountain retreat, this prize package is for you, your travel buddy, and your furry friend.

Entering Is Easy:

Enter Thrive Pet Healthcare's "Time Fur Vacay Contest" for a chance to win a pet-friendly vacation of your choice. Post this

Follow @thrivepetcare on Instagram. Post a photo or video of your pet in "vacay mode" and use the hashtag #TimeFurVacayContest. Tag @thrivepetcare for a chance to win a pet-friendly trip.

Entries will be accepted through December 31, 2024. An independent panel will judge all eligible entries based on overall cuteness, originality, and how well the photo showcases their pet's vacation spirit. The potential grand prize winner will be notified via Instagram direct message on or about January 20, 2025, to confirm eligibility.

Bonus Gift for Thrive Plus Member: If the grand prize winner is also a Thrive Plus member as of October 1, 2024, they will receive a bonus gift basket filled with approximately $350 worth of pet toys and Thrive Pet Healthcare merchandise.

Thrive Plus Membership Benefits

Being a Thrive Plus member offers year-round perks, making pet care more affordable and accessible nationwide at 185 Thrive Pet Healthcare primary care hospitals.

With monthly plans starting at $14.95, your dogs and cats can benefit from:

Unlimited free exams for regular checkups to monitor your pet's health and development (clinic fees may apply).

for regular checkups to monitor your pet's health and development (clinic fees may apply). 10% off services , including vaccinations, diagnostic testing, dental cleanings, spay/neuter procedures, and more.

, including vaccinations, diagnostic testing, dental cleanings, spay/neuter procedures, and more. $5 nail trims to keep your pet's paws in tip-top shape.

With these benefits, Thrive Plus members save an average of $300 per year per pet.**

Visit thrivepetcare.com to find a location near you, including primary, specialty, emergency, and urgent veterinary care services and participating Thrive Plus membership hospitals.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. The Thrive Pet Healthcare #TimeFurVacay Contest is open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and DC, 18 years or older (or 19 for AL & NE) and who are not an employee of Thrive Pet Healthcare nor an immediate family member of a Thrive Pet Healthcare employee. Enter from 10/1/24 at 12:00:01am CT until 12/31/24 at 11:59:59pm CT. Subject to official rules. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Thrive Pet Healthcare, 800 W Cesar Chavez St, Austin, Texas 78701. See full details.

** Twelve-month commitment required. Membership savings are an annual average for members and vary by usage and location. Savings do not take into account monthly membership fees. Terms apply.

About Thrive Pet Healthcare:

Thrive Pet Healthcare is a leading veterinary service community that uniquely delivers a continuum of care to pet families and services to veterinary hospitals. With an industry-first membership program and more than 380 acute, primary, and specialty providers, Thrive Pet Healthcare offers personalized, accessible care through every stage of a pet's life and health. The veterinarian-founded organization provides premier benefits for practice staff while elevating privately held veterinary hospitals with innovative service and technology solutions. By focusing on the needs and aspirations of veterinary care providers, Thrive Pet Healthcare is supporting the well-being of the industry and raising the national bar for veterinary excellence. To learn more about Thrive Pet Healthcare, please visit www.thrivepetcare.com.

