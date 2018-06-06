Want To Learn Open Source Development, Git, and Linux? The Linux Foundation is Offering a New Course for Developers

The 2018 Open Source Jobs Report from The Linux Foundation and Dice, scheduled to be released later this month, will reveal that Linux is back on top as the most in demand skill by hiring managers seeking open source talent. After 65% of hiring managers reported seeking Linux talent in 2017, already down from 71% in the 2016 report, it has rebounded to take the top spot in 2018 at 80%.

"Open source software development practices lead to better code and faster development, which is why open source has become the dominant model for how the world's technology infrastructure is built and operates," said Linux Foundation General Manager, Training & Certification Clyde Seepersad. "Git has also become the de facto standard for collaborative development, with tens of millions of projects using it. This is why it is imperative to make it easier for developers to master these systems, and this new course is a great first step in that journey."

LFD201 covers how open source software works, including advantages of using it, methods of working in OSS communities, governance models and licensing choices. It then examines Linux systems and a wide set of topics, including installation, desktop environments, text editors, important commands and utilities, command shells and scripts, file systems and compiling software. The final module gives a thorough introduction to Git, the source control system that arose out of the Linux kernel community, that enables widely distributed development to operate efficiently.

The online course, accessible from anywhere in the world and only requiring a physical or virtual Linux environment - running any Linux distribution - contains 43 hands-on lab exercises that will allow students to practice their skills, as well as a similar number of knowledge check quizzes and more than 20 videos demonstrating accomplishing important tasks.

The course objectives are to:

Obtain a strong foundation for working comfortably and productively in open source development communities

Learn to work comfortably and productively in a Linux environment

Master important Linux methods and requisite tools

Learn to use Git to create new repositories or clone existing ones

Learn to use Git to commit new changes, review revision histories, and examine differences with older versions

Learn to use Git to work with different branches, merge repositories, and work with a distributed development team.

This course is addressed to those who are already experienced computer users and developers on another operating system, but have limited or no experience working in a Linux environment; and/or those who have already done some work on Linux systems and are looking to gain a good working grasp of Git.

LFD201 was developed by Linux Foundation Director of Training Jerry Cooperstein, who has worked with Linux since 1994, developing and delivering training in both the kernel and user space. For the better part of two decades, Cooperstein worked on problems in nuclear astrophysics including supernova explosions, nuclear matter and neutron stars, general relativity, neutrinos and hydrodynamics at various national laboratories and universities in the United States and Europe. During that time, he developed state-of-the-art simulation software on many kinds of supercomputers and taught at both the undergraduate and graduate level. Cooperstein joined the Linux Foundation in 2009 as the Training Program Director.

LFD201 is available to take now for $299. Students can register at

https://training.linuxfoundation.org/linux-courses/development-training/introduction-to-open-source-development-git-and-linux.

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage.

Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact:

Dan Brown

The Linux Foundation

415-420-7880

dbrown@linuxfoundation.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/want-to-learn-open-source-development-git-and-linux-the-linux-foundation-is-offering-a-new-course-for-developers-300660911.html

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

http://www.linuxfoundation.org

