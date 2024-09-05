WANT TO LITERALLY CONSUME FALL? LOOK NO FURTHER THAN JENI'S NEW FALL COLLECTION

Jeni's new fall flavors are refreshing, comforting, and surprising.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Jeni's is boldly going where no other autumnal ice creams will take you: On a journey that expertly navigates the border between sweet and savory. Refreshing and comforting. The familiar and the wholly unexpected.

Jeni's New Fall Collection

This duality is the magic of fall. The way it can be cozy sweater weather one second and hot enough to swim the next. How every day is a toss-up between ordering that seasonal spiced latte piping hot or chilled on ice. And how the same late-harvest squash is seamlessly delicious baked into a savory casserole or a decadent dessert.

At the center of this sweet spot are the four ice creams of Jeni's Fall Collection.

The lineup celebrates the flavors of the late harvest season without falling into the trappings of traditional fall flavors (aka, not a dash of pumpkin spice in sight). The humble bay leaf gets star-billing in a cheesecake flavor that sings with notes of eucalyptus, pine, and vanilla. Miso adds a four-dimensional umami depth to butterscotch ice cream, made with from-scratch buttery caramel sauce. The underappreciated pumpkin seed (tiny green pepitas) finally get their due, transforming ice cream into a nutty, toasty sweet cream balanced with earthy, brown sugar notes of soft-baked rye cookies. And Jeni's cult classic sweet potato ice cream gets a refresh with candied pecans.

The four fall ice creams inspired by the season include:

Bay Leaf Cheesecake — Brand new! A flavor that proves bay leaf is the new vanilla. A refreshing and subtly herbaceous cream cheese ice cream with a crisp graham cracker swirl.





Miso Butterscotch Brownie — Brand new! Dark chocolate fudge brownies in buttery, toasted sugar and miso cream. Sweet, barely savory, intensely satisfying. Also, Jeni's first time using a fermented product in ice cream!





Pumpkin Seed & Rye Cookie — Brand new! Nutty and decadent roasted pumpkin seed cream with a soft rye cookie crumble. Naturally verdant green and almost savory, this ice cream is nuanced, highly satisfying, and craveable for days.





Sweet Potato Marshmallow Brulee — The next chapter in Jeni's ongoing exploration of sweet potato as a starring ingredient. A spiced sweet potato ice cream swirled with marshmallow-scented sweet cream and candied pecans.

The Fall Collection is available in Jeni's scoop shops nationwide, online, and in select grocery stores beginning today, September 5.

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is an American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton, Jeni's has emerged over the past 20 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams are judged. With Jeni in charge of all creative output—from the ice cream itself to all of the supporting details that enhance the experience of eating it—Jeni's continues to make one-of-a-kind flavors with Direct and Fair Trade ingredients and super fresh milk from family dairy farms. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental, and business leadership with more than 85 scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com, and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

