Want To Live Like A Master Distiller? Jim Beam Is Opening Its Home For Rent On Airbnb - A First-Ever Property Listing For The Iconic Bourbon Brand

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Jim Beam® Bourbon is opening its home and giving visitors the opportunity to join the family – by listing the first-ever rental property on the Jim Beam distillery grounds, available only on Airbnb.

Beginning the week of October 21, select bourbon fans of legal drinking age will be able to book a limited number of stays at the Jim Beam® American Stillhouse, where they will live, eat and even sleep like the seven generations of Master Distillers, in a historic and charming Kentucky house overlooking nearby Everbach Lake on the distillery grounds. Guests will enjoy a variety of unique activities including a distillery tour and bourbon tasting, classic Kentucky barbecue meals and a look inside how the world's #1 bourbon is crafted.

"There's no better time to experience bourbon country than during the cool, crisp months of fall, so we're welcoming bourbon fans to join the Beam family during an overnight stay at our home in the rolling hills of Kentucky," said Fred Noe, Jim Beam's 7th Generation Master Distiller and Airbnb property host. "We like to say that anyone who visits us comes as friends and leaves as family, so we're thrilled to welcome our extended family for some bourbon and Kentucky hospitality."

Built in 1919 with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, the distillery's rustic house comes equipped with a fully-stocked bar featuring premium Jim Beam bourbons, fireplace, backyard with cowboy cauldrons and fishing docks. Once guests have learned how the world's #1 bourbon is crafted, they can enjoy the other elements of the Stillhouse, including an original staircase from the Jim Beam distillery circa Prohibition, a bourbon bar with seasonal cocktails and dinner at Fred's Smokehouse, which serves bourbon BBQ selections that are inspired by Beam family recipes.

Bourbon fans will be able to request to book a one-night stay on the distillery grounds in Clermont, Kentucky by visiting Fred Noe's profile on Airbnb. Reservations will be available for a limited number of dates through the end of 2019 and each stay is priced at $23, the same price as a bottle of premium, extra-aged Jim Beam Black® bourbon.

Reservations are first come, first serve and very limited, so bourbon fans 21+ should be on the lookout to snag this one-of-a-kind opportunity. Guests will be responsible for booking their own travel accommodations.

For more information about the distillery, the Jim Beam American Stillhouse or Jim Beam products, follow Jim Beam on Twitter (@jimbeam) and Instagram (@jimbeamofficial) or visit http://www.jimbeam.com.

