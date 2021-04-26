Warburg Pincus and LMCA join forces for Brand Acquisition Joint Venture - Full Sail IP Partners

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, and LMCA, a leading brand extension specialist, together have announced the launch of Full Sail IP Partners, an innovative brand acquisition firm. Full Sail IP Partners will acquire brands with untapped potential and build out their business through relevant, revenue generating licenses.

"Our partnership with LMCA demonstrates our commitment to identifying prime brand target acquisitions with strong fundamental growth potential," said ­Justin Sadrian, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus. "As long-term growth investors, we look forward to building out the Full Sail IP Partners brand portfolio and accelerating the growth and expansion of brands globally through licensing," added Michael Ding, Principal, Warburg Pincus.

LMCA Founder and CEO, Allan Feldman, adds, "This is a true milestone in partnerships between private equity and brand extension licensing and we are thrilled to be working alongside such an accomplished firm as Warburg Pincus."

Alan Kravetz, previously LMCA's President and COO, will lead Full Sail IP Partners operations as its Chief Executive Officer. With over 30 years' experience in successfully growing brands and monetizing intellectual property in the U.S., Europe and Asia, Kravetz is well suited to lead the acquisition and growth strategy of this exciting new venture.

"We are planning to acquire, build and scale brands that have tremendous development potential through the proven success of a licensing business model," said Kravetz. "I am excited to be leading and developing this new venture backed by one of the leading private equity firms in the world. Warburg Pincus' longstanding experience, global presence and operational support will be a tremendous advantage to us as we seek to acquire and transform brands."

LMCA's President and COO, Ciarán Coyle, concludes, "Full Sail IP Partners, and our partnership with Warburg Pincus, offers LMCA a groundbreaking opportunity to transform the model for the strategic extension of brands that have significant upside potential. This is an exhilarating time in our industry, and we see the undeniable opportunity for brand licensing to be employed as a key tool to add exponential value to the brands that Full Sail IP Partners acquires."

About Full Sail IP Partners

Full Sail acquires brands and creates new opportunities for growth and expanded relevance through a transformational brand licensing business model. Backed by Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm, and powered by LMCA, one of the innovators of corporate brand extension licensing, Full Sail is focused on building a portfolio unmatched in the industry. For more information, please visit www.FullSailIP.com

About Warburg Pincus



Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $60 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 200 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $90 billion in over 930 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

About LMCA

LMCA is a leader in strategic brand extension licensing with a successful 35-year track record of helping the world's largest companies and best-loved brands expand their reach and create new revenue streams. The company represents world class brands including HP, Westinghouse, Snuggle, Sharper Image, Cummins, Compaq, Minolta, Dansko, George Foreman, Ingersoll Rand, and others. LMCA's global footprint brings international reach to leading brands through headquarters in New York, USA, Shanghai, China and affiliates in Europe, India, the Middle East and Latin America. Learn more at www.LMCA.net

