Warburg Pincus and Vista Equity Partners Close Infoblox Transaction

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc. , the leader in Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services, today announced the close of its investment from Warburg Pincus, with Vista Equity Partners ("Vista") continuing as an investor and equal partner.

"As the modern enterprise becomes increasingly dispersed with more connected devices and remote workers, organizations are looking for solutions to simplify and scale an increasingly complex network," said Jesper Andersen, CEO of Infoblox. "Customers need cloud-native networks that stretch securely across multiple clouds and hybrid environments, which our BloxOne DDI and BloxOne Threat Defense platforms were built to deliver."

"This transaction is a major milestone for Infoblox and we're proud of what it says about our business and our employees. I would like to thank Bloxers past and present for their tireless work bringing to market the best DDI and foundational security solutions for customers seeking robust on-premises and cloud-managed services. Infoblox is disrupting how networking and security is delivered and we are delighted to partner with Vista and Warburg Pincus on our next phase of growth — enabling the next-level network experience," added Andersen.

About Infoblox

Infoblox delivers the next level network experience with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. As the pioneer in providing the world's most reliable, secure and automated networks, we are relentless in our pursuit of next level network simplicity. A recognized industry leader, Infoblox has more than 8,000 customers, including 350 of the Fortune 500.

Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $56 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 190 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $86 billion in over 910 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com .

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $58 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, credit, public equity and permanent capital strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista's investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on Twitter, @Vista_Equity.

