Warburg Pincus Invests in Indecomm Digital Services

Steven Glenn, Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer, Warburg Pincus said, "We are excited to partner with Venu and the Indecomm Digital management team, who bring strong domain experience in the product engineering industry. The Company has carved a strong leadership position in the next-generation product engineering space and serves both large global enterprises as well as fast growing SaaS companies. We look forward to supporting the management team in expanding the Company's global footprint and service lines through organic and inorganic means."

Venu Raghavan, Co-Founder & CEO, Indecomm Digital said, "With a successful track record of backing management teams in growing great businesses and their global experience in the high-tech and next-generation IT space, Warburg Pincus is an ideal partner for our company. Indecomm Digital offers services which are critical to our client's success, and our teams are a de-facto extension of our client's R&D teams. We have invested in proprietary Platforms & Products to enable faster go-to-market for our clients. The investment from Warburg Pincus will allow us to expand our presence, strengthen our R&D capabilities and scale our business as we continue to deliver industry-leading growth to the full benefit of our global customers."

Sanjay Chakrabarty, Managing Partner, Capital Square Partners said, "It has been an exciting journey for us to support the management team at Indecomm Digital through our investment, and grow the digital business. Our unwavering faith in backing an outstanding leadership team that has consistently delivered exceptional results is a vindication of our investment thesis of supporting management teams with a proven track record. The team has shown great leadership in building world class capabilities and supporting leading customers towards their product engineering needs. This investment by Warburg Pincus will accelerate the growth of the business, and we wish the team continued success."

About Indecomm Digital Services, Inc.

Indecomm Digital Services is a preferred Innovation partner to some of the world's leading technology companies. It provides Next-Gen services like Predictive Analysis, Machine Learning, AI, IoT, Cloud, and Test Automation, which continue to grow at a higher clip. Indecomm Digital has deep cluster vertical capabilities in Hi Tech, Fin Tech, Health Tech, Travel, Digital Payments, Digital Commerce, Supply Chain & Logistics, and other niche areas, and has set-up strategic enterprise partnerships to deliver superior business results for its clients, helping them gain time-to-market advantage and achieve accelerated ROI. Indecomm Digital has over 3000+ product engineers and has a strong global presence with offices in LATAM, India, and APAC regions. For more information, please visit www.indecommdigital.com.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $65 billion in assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 185 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector and geography. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $77 billion in over 870 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Singapore and Shanghai. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com

