Ward off Energy Waste: Unmask Ghostly Gadgets, Save Energy and Money with Home Energy Efficiency Tricks

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silent energy suckers are scattered throughout your home and business, often hiding in plain sight. These invisible drains on electricity can quietly add up to increased power use, even when appliances and devices are in standby mode or turned off, putting additional strain on energy budgets. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is helping identify these costly energy vampires, and support customers with practical ways to lower their energy consumption and save money on monthly bills.

Many of the appliances and devices customers use are always plugged in. But these always-on appliances and electronics can account for nearly a quarter of customers' annual electricity bill and can cost the average U.S. household up to $200 a year. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, the wasted energy across the country is equivalent to brewing 234 cups of coffee every single day for a year.

Biggest Electricity-guzzling Ghouls:

Television

Smart Speakers/Smart Home Devices

Cell Phone/Tablet Chargers

Modem/Internet Router

Gaming Consoles

Desktop Computers & Laptops

Countertop Kitchen Appliances: coffee makers, kettles, microwaves

These small no-cost and low-cost changes can help lower energy usage and provide relief when every bit of savings matters:

A comprehensive home idle load self-diagnosis and action guide can also be found here.

Energy Efficiency DIY Tool Kit

Did you know you can lower energy bills and save money with an energy efficiency DIY tool kit? With an investment of less than $200 in energy-efficient materials, customers can save hundreds of dollars annually on their energy bills.

Energy Efficiency Support Programs

Energy Savings Assistance (ESA): provides income-eligible customers with energy-savings improvements at no charge.

GoGreen Home Financing: a statewide program which offers affordable financing for energy efficiency upgrades to help homeowners and renters reduce their energy use.

Golden State Rebates: This is a statewide program that provides residential residents with instant rebates on energy-efficient products including smart thermostats, air conditioners, and water heaters. Homeowners and renters are eligible to receive these rebates through single-use coupons they can redeem in-store or online at participating retailers.

Watch this video to see the HomeIntel team in action, as a personal energy coach helps identify and eliminate energy vampires.

Additional energy and money-saving strategies that can help customers prepare for the cooler temperatures can be found at pge.com.

