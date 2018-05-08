Warehouse Management Systems Market 2018: Global Forecasts to 2024 - CAGR to Grow at 14.1%

Warehouse Management System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period of 2017-2024.

The key factor driving the market are emergence of digital technology, rising number of E-commerce industry, globalization of supply chain network.

There are some restraint limiting the market across the globe are data privacy & security concerns in digital technology and high cost to developed WMS solution.

Emergence of multichannel distribution network and increasing government support to firms for digitalization are some opportunity which will help in boosting the warehouse management system market during forecast period 2017-2024, and some challenges faced by market include lack of awareness and need for constant up gradation of WMS.



Geographically, in 2017, North America registered the largest share due to presence of established companies in North America such as IBM Corporation (U.S.), Infor Inc. (U.S.), etc. are driving the growth of market in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market region for global warehouse management system market during forecast period 2017-2024. The key factors driving the market growth in Asia Pacific is increasing e-commerce industry, rising of digital buyer and increasing domestic production in countries such as India and China.



The presence of major players such as Manhattan Associates, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corp. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Infor, Inc. (U.S.), PSI AG (Germany), PTC Inc. (U.S.) and others. Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches etc. are increasing opportunities for high number of innovations in the region.

Global warehouse management system market report covers segmentation analysis by Components, Implementation, Tier Type, Functioning, and Industry. The report covers segments of components which includes software and services. Software segment is expected to grow at largest market during the forecast period. Warehouse operating companies can understand the importance of software in warehouse to manage their stock or inventory and rising awareness about cloud based WNS in small and medium sized enterprises. Based on industry, food & beverages industry segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR during forecast period 2017-2024. Increased sale of packaged food product, need for automated and hygienic handling of food item, raise the demand for WMN solution in food and beverages companies.

