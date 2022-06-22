Warehouse Racking Market size to increase by USD 1.74 Bn | Evolving Opportunities with AK Material Handling Systems and Daifuku Co. Ltd. | Technavio

View Our Sample Report Now for highlights on the market size, YOY growth rates, and other important statistics.

Segmentation Analysis

The 128-page report segments the global warehousing racking market by end-user (automotive industry, food and beverage industry, retail industry, and other industries) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Warehouse Racking Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Automotive industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverage industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

other industries - size and forecast 2020-2025

By end-users, the automotive industry is exhibiting high demand for warehousing racking. Racking systems are generally in the automotive industry for storing small auto parts as it is ideal for quick and easy access to stock. The demand for such solutions is steadily increasing in the automotive industry with the growing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. In addition, increased investments in the expansion of production facilities by prominent automobile manufacturers is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Warehouse Racking Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

By region, APAC will present significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The market will register the fastest growth in APAC and about 62% of the market growth is expected to originate in the region. The primary factor driving the growth of the regional market is the increasing demand for warehouse racking from end-user industries such as automotive, food and beverage, retail, and other industries. In addition, significant industrial development across countries such as China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and Taiwan are contributing to the growth of the warehouse racking market in APAC.

Major Warehouse Racking Companies:

AK Material Handling Systems: The company offers pallet racks for warehouse racking systems.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.: The company offers warehouse racking systems such as mobile pallet racking and shuttle rack L.

Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers warehouse racking systems under the brand name Momentum.

Interroll Holding AG: The company offers Interroll carton wheel flow for warehouse racking systems.

Kardex AG: The company offers warehouse racking systems under the brand name Mcompact.

Warehouse Racking Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AK Material Handling Systems, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Interroll Holding AG, Kardex AG, KION GROUP AG, Mecalux SA, Murata Machinery Ltd., SSI SCHAEFER Group, and Toyota Industries Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Air freight and logistics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Food and beverage industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Retail industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Retail industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Retail industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Other industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Other industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Other industries - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AK Material Handling Systems

Exhibit 47: AK Material Handling Systems - Overview



Exhibit 48: AK Material Handling Systems - Product and service



Exhibit 49: AK Material Handling Systems - Key offerings

10.4 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 50: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 54: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 57: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Interroll Holding AG

Exhibit 59: Interroll Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 60: Interroll Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Interroll Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Interroll Holding AG - Segment focus

10.7 Kardex AG

Exhibit 63: Kardex AG - Overview



Exhibit 64: Kardex AG - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Kardex AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Kardex AG - Segment focus

10.8 KION GROUP AG

Exhibit 67: KION GROUP AG - Overview



Exhibit 68: KION GROUP AG - Business segments



Exhibit 69: KION GROUP AG - Key news



Exhibit 70: KION GROUP AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: KION GROUP AG - Segment focus

10.9 Mecalux SA

Exhibit 72: Mecalux SA - Overview



Exhibit 73: Mecalux SA - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Mecalux SA - Key news



Exhibit 75: Mecalux SA - Key offerings

10.10 Murata Machinery Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Murata Machinery Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Murata Machinery Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Murata Machinery Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Murata Machinery Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 SSI SCHAEFER Group

Exhibit 80: SSI SCHAEFER Group - Overview



Exhibit 81: SSI SCHAEFER Group - Product and service



Exhibit 82: SSI SCHAEFER Group - Key offerings

10.12 Toyota Industries Corp.

Exhibit 83: Toyota Industries Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Toyota Industries Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Toyota Industries Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Toyota Industries Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

