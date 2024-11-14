Waring Revolutionizes the Blending Category with Introduction of the New Ellipse® Blending System

Reducing blend times by more than 80%, the Ellipse® utilizes patented design and technology to boost blending speed and ensure customer satisfaction.

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waring, inventor of the blender and a trusted source for high-performance kitchen appliances for more than 85 years, today announces the launch of the innovative new Ellipse® Blending System. Powered by a unique independent dual-motor system, the Waring Ellipse® delivers unparalleled speed and efficiency, improving consistency and reducing blending times by over 80%1.

The Waring Ellipse® Blending System features a 2-part lid and dasher system that effectively prevents the formation of air pockets that typically form above the spinning blender blade, pushing ingredients to the outer wall of the blender jar. The Ellipse® Drive powers a dasher that effortlessly clears the walls of the cylindrical blender jar, forcing a constant vortex and pushing ingredients back into the blades below while blending. This technology increases output and eliminates the need for multiple re-blends to achieve desired consistency, creating a more streamlined blending solution for independent or multi-unit operators with no time to waste in the kitchen.

"Waring brought the original blender to market over 85 years ago, and since then, the category has remained stagnant with little innovation," said Daniel DeBari, Senior Vice President of Waring. "Equipped with best-in-class technology, Waring's Ellipse® Blending System is the first major advancement in the category since 1937. As the inventor of the blender, we're proud to deliver a revolutionary new product that will help any blending establishment increase throughput, revenue and profit while reducing waste and ensuring nutritious, consistent results with every blend. The future of blending has arrived, and it's about time!"

"In my first year of trialing the Ellipse®, I was able to generate $250K in business with two blenders! I tested all the competition and the Waring Ellipse® was the only unit able to achieve extraordinary, sustainable results," said Trevor Liska, owner of Revive Bowls, a mobile smoothie shop in Everett, WA. "I legitimately bought this business because of the production capacity these were proving."

The new Ellipse® Blending System offers several time and cost saving measures that improve the overall user experience including:

A dual-motor system that allows the Ellipse® Blending System to handle hard-to-blend ingredients with ease, creating endless opportunities for menu innovation.

Shorter blend cycles that minimize heat and oxidation, so blends retain more nutrients.

Reduce waste and optimize nutritional value by only blending what you need to serve with no re-blends needed. No additional liquids needed for successful blending.

Four reprogrammable programs and variable speed/time selections, offering convenient customization and maximum control over the consistency of smoothies and bowls.

The high-torque Ellipse® motor and rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack can produce over 1,000 smoothies or bowls on a single charge.

Charging station that powers the Ellipse with a full charge in under two hours.

Completely redesigned sound enclosure that couples with the Ellipse® infrared sensor to start and stop the motor automatically while reducing noise and vibration making it ideal for customer-facing or open concept smoothie shops.

Shannon Weston, owner of Vibe Foods, a smoothie and juice chain, has implemented the Ellipse® Blending System into her storefronts to quickly and consistently produce nutritious smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots and more. Weston explains, "It is a game changer! We make thousands and thousands of acai bowls and smoothies and to have something so efficient is insane! The Ellipse® blends, hands-free, to the absolute perfect consistency every single time."

"When there is a line out the door and we're jam packed, we now have a machine that's going to blend our smoothies in 8 seconds rather than over a minute," says Suzy Osta, owner of Juice Kings, a Stamford, CT based smoothie shop. Jeff Charmevil, Juice Kings employee, explains, "I would recommend this blender to any smoothie shop, and it's about time something like this finally came along."

To learn more about the Ellipse®, please visit: https://www.waring.com/ellipse.html and try Waring's ROI Calculator to see the time and cost savings the Ellipse® can offer.

About Waring:

Waring, universally known for introducing the first blender in America, is one of today's leading manufacturers of professional appliances for the foodservice and laboratory industries. Waring offers high-performance, large-volume food processors and blenders, heavy-duty heating appliances such as grills, griddles, toasters and deep fryers, and a variety of specialty products. As a Solutions Specialist in the blend, prep, cook and brew categories, Waring strives to provide innovative, customized equipment to fulfill all of the industry's unmet needs. With 85+ years of manufacturing expertise locally and globally, Waring is proud to offer continuously expanding collections of superior professional products. For more information, visit https://www.waring.com/.

1Based on lab testing from Waring's product development team

